Parliament security breach mastermind Lalit Jha sent to 7-day police custody

New Delhi, December 15
A Delhi court on Friday sent Lalit Jha, arrested in the Parliament security breach case, to 7-day police custody for his sustained custodial interrogation.
Special Judge Hardeep Kaur remanded Jha in Delhi police’s custody after the public prosecutor said he was the mastermind of the incident and was required to be questioned to unearth the entire conspiracy.
The court passed the order on an application filed by the city police which sought his custody for 15 days.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian Navy warship intercepts hijacked vessel in high seas, has 18 crew onboard
The overall situation is being closely monitored in coordina...
Israeli strike on school kills Al Jazeera cameraman in Gaza, wounds reporter
Cameraman Samer Abu Daqqa and correspondent Wael Dahdouh had...
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son in Maharashtra, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...