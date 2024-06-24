 Parliament sees parallel protests: Opposition on Protem speaker, NEET; BJP on Tamil Nadu hooch tragedy : The Tribune India

Parliament sees parallel protests: Opposition on Protem speaker, NEET; BJP on Tamil Nadu hooch tragedy

Congress MP Sonia Gandhi with Samajwadi Party MPs Akhilesh Yadav, Awadhesh Prasad and others at the Parliament House complex on the first day of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha in New Delhi on Monday. PTI Photo



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 24

Parliament of India on Monday witnessed parallel protests by the opposition and ruling party MPs with the former accusing the BJP of being anti-Dalit in denying Protem speaker’s nomination to Congress’ SC lawmaker K Suresh and the BJP hitting back at the INDIA alliance with the same “anti-Dalit” charge citing 56 deaths in hooch tragedy in DMK ruled Tamil Nadu.

In a letter to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge today BJP chief asked why the Congress was not prevailing on its INDIA bloc partner to agree for a CBI probe into the tragic illicit liquor consumption deaths in Karunapuram area with most deceased being Scheduled Castes (SC).

“Kharge ji, as you know Karunapuram is largely populated by the Scheduled Castes, who face several challenges due to poverty and discrimination in Tamil Nadu. In light of this, I was shocked that when such a huge disaster has taken place, the Congress party led by you, has maintained a stoic silence on this. Certain issues require us to rise above and beyond party lines and the welfare and safety of the SC, ST community is one such issue. Kharge ji today it is time to truly walk the talk on “Nyay” and not reduce it to a catchy campaign slogan, deployed for the launch of a failed political dynasty. Today, the people of Tamil Nadu and the entire SC community are witnessing the double speak of the Congress party and particularly of Rahul Gandhi and leaders of the INDI Alliance,” said JP Nadda.

He said all the sanctimonious preachings of Rahul Gandhi about the Constitution and welfare and rights of SC/OBC community have stopped in Tamil Nadu’s case. 

“Instead of taking action, DMK-INDI ALLIANCE-Congress’ ally Kamal Haasan, went and rubbed salt into the wounds of the victim’s families by blaming them rather than the corrupt nexus of illicit liquor mafia and DMK-INDI alliance functionaries. He even alluded to giving people in the area “psychiatric counselling”. Instead of providing succour and relief, SC victims are being shamed by your allies. It is time to act Kharge ji. Empty words, peddling fake narratives and hollow promises will not undo the Anyay heaped upon the SC victims and their families by the DMK-INDI ALLIANCE government,” Nadda said in a letter to Kharge.

He demanded that Kharge press upon the DMK-INDI alliance Tamil Nadu government to go for a CBI probe and ensure the immediate removal of the state excise minister.

“The excise minister Muthuswamy is being protected by CM MK Stalin who is stalking a CBI probe knowing fully well that the state police are complicit with local illicit liquor mafia which has INDI alliance’s patronage,” the BJP chief said terming the hooch deaths as state sponsored murders.

