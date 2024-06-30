 Parliament should pass law on reservations to exceed 50 per cent cap: Congress : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Parliament should pass law on reservations to exceed 50 per cent cap: Congress

Parliament should pass law on reservations to exceed 50 per cent cap: Congress

Party questions JD(U)’s commitment and demands the resignation of the education minister over NEET exam controversy

Parliament should pass law on reservations to exceed 50 per cent cap: Congress

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh. File photo



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 28

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh has called for a constitutional amendment to remove the 50 per cent limit on reservation of SC/ST and OBCs, a cap imposed by the Supreme Court.

In a sharp critique of the Janta Dal (United) of Nitish Kumar, Ramesh questioned their silence and inaction on this crucial issue despite their alliance with the BJP.

“The Congress demands that the Constitution be amended so that the 50 per cent limit, which has come from the Supreme Court, should be removed on the reservation of SC/ST and OBC,” Ramesh stated in a conversation with ANI.

He pointed out that while the JD(U) has passed a resolution regarding a category status, they have not taken any substantial action to pressure their ally, the BJP, either in Patna or Delhi.

Ramesh challenged the JD(U) leadership, asking, “Will the Chief Minister say to the Prime Minister that we are supporting you, give us the special category status, get the caste census done, and remove the 50 per cent limit?”

He criticised the party for its inaction, emphasising that while it is easy to pass resolutions, it is harder to take effective action.

“They are silent on this, so it is easy to say but it is very difficult to do. There is a huge difference between doing and saying,” the Congress MP added.

Ramesh’s remarks come at a time when the demand for the special category status for Bihar has been a contentious issue, with various political parties voicing their support but failing to make significant progress. His statement underscores the Congress’ repeated stance to address the old issue of the marginalised communities and ensure equitable representation and opportunities for all.

Ramesh has launched a scathing attack on the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the Ministry of Education, demanding the resignation of the education minister over alleged scandals in the NEET exams and other tests.

“We will put forward our demands about what the NTA actually does. It conducts all the tests through private companies. Where have the scams come from? Bihar, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh are BJP-ruled states. There will be a discussion on this in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha,” Ramesh stated.

He criticised the education minister’s inconsistent responses to the allegations. “First, our education minister says there is nothing, it is a minor matter, later they talk of a CBI investigation and form a high-level committee. We demand his resignation,” he asserted.

Highlighting the broader implications of the issue, Ramesh pointed out that the scandal is not limited to NEET but also affects other critical exams like NET, UGC and those overseen by NCERT. “It is a matter of all the institutions which are being run by the Ministry of Education. NTA is also its institution,” he added.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Jairam Ramesh #Nitish Kumar #Supreme Court


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Very heavy rain forecast for next 3 days, IMD issues orange alert

2
Sports

India win their second T20 World Cup title, beating South Africa by 7 runs in final

3
Punjab

Punjab: Water scarcity increases dependence on tubewells

4
Sports

Virat Kohli announces T20I retirement after India's World Cup win

5
Punjab

Will construct Malwa canal, says Punjab CM Mann

6
Comment

The two pillars of McLeodganj

7
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

India skipper Rohit Sharma retires from T20Is after World Cup triumph

8
Sports

INDCREDIBLE: Men in Blue edge out South Africa in cliffhanger to clinch second T20 World Cup title

9
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Adios: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma retire from T20 Internationals after India win T20 World Cup

10
Punjab

‘PM Modi threat to democracy’

Don't Miss

View All
Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket
Haryana

Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory
Sports

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory

5 billion people endured extreme heat in June, 619 million in India: Report
India

5 billion people endured extreme heat in June, 619 million in India: Report

CSIR develops compact, low-cost tractor for small farmers to replace bullock plough
Chandigarh

CSIR develops compact, low-cost tractor for small farmers to replace bullock plough

Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed
Punjab

Ludhiana: Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed

Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai
Diaspora

Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’
Science Technology

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

Meta AI rolls out in India on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram
Science Technology

Meta AI rolls out in India on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram

Top News

Gen Upendra Dwivedi takes charge as new Army Chief

Gen Upendra Dwivedi takes charge as new Indian Army Chief

Dwivedi has been decorated with Param Vishisht Seva Medal, A...

Reasi bus terror attack: NIA conducts searches at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri

Reasi bus terror attack: NIA conducts searches at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri

Searches lead to seizure of various items showing linkages b...

Curtain falls on British-era laws, new criminal laws come into effect on July 1

Curtain falls on British-era laws, new criminal laws come into effect on July 1

The three laws are based on justice, transparency and fairne...

Parliament set to witness stormy debate on NEET-UG, Agnipath scheme, unemployment on Monday

Parliament set to witness stormy debate on NEET-UG, Agnipath scheme, unemployment on Monday

BJP’s Anurag Thakur to initiate debate on Motion of Thanks o...

After Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, now Ravindra Jadeja announces retirement from T20 Internationals

After Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, now Ravindra Jadeja announces retirement from T20 Internationals

Says will continue in other formats


Cities

View All

Amritsar Police arrest 6 drug peddlers with 1 kg heroin, Rs 5 lakh

Amritsar Police arrest 6 drug peddlers with 1 kg heroin, Rs 5 lakh

GST wing reaches out to traders to help clear dues

Amritsar MC’s waste mgmt plan hits roadblock as garbage collection remains inconsistent

Health Department gears up to tackle mosquito-borne diseases

Amritsar’s cybercrime police station registers first case of Rs 1.58 cr fraud

Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand

Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

Ministry asks MC to hold public hearing on July 30

Ministry asks MC to hold public hearing on July 30

Rain eludes city, IMD blames it on winds

MC to strictly enforce plastic ban from July 1

Two kidnappers of pvt firm employee held

Admn likely to raze few furniture units today

Wall collapse: Three bodies found, rain fury toll now 11

Wall collapse: Three bodies found, rain fury toll now 11

‘Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest unconstitutional’: AAP holds protest near BJP HQ

Delhi court sends Arvind Kejriwal to 14-day judicial custody

After Delhi, part of canopy collapses at Rajkot airport

Climate change, poor management impact wetlands in NCR

Jalandhar West bypoll: Congress intensifies campaigning

Jalandhar West bypoll: Congress intensifies campaigning

17-year-old boy stopped from using cell phone, ends life

Four killed as car, truck collide head-on

2 hurt in clash over old enmity

Snatchers have a free run

Businessmen explore options to cut dependency on labour

Businessmen explore options to cut dependency on labour

MP slams govt for poor law & order

MC fails to set up vending zones, vendors bear brunt

MC collects Rs 13 cr property tax in 1st quarter, 9% of Rs 140-crore target

Ahead of heavy rain alert, officials told not to leave station

3-day summer theatre festival gets underway

3-day summer theatre festival gets underway

Harsimran Kaur from Patiala commissioned as flying officer

BJP leader flags ‘poor’ cleaning of drains; no need to fear: Admn

Punjabi University employee kingpin of snatchers’ gang

Admn holds meet over sewage issue