Parliament should pass law on reservations to exceed 50 per cent cap: Congress

New Delhi, June 28
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh has called for a constitutional amendment to remove the 50 per cent limit on reservation of SC/ST and OBCs, a cap imposed by the Supreme Court.
In a sharp critique of the Janta Dal (United) of Nitish Kumar, Ramesh questioned their silence and inaction on this crucial issue despite their alliance with the BJP.
“The Congress demands that the Constitution be amended so that the 50 per cent limit, which has come from the Supreme Court, should be removed on the reservation of SC/ST and OBC,” Ramesh stated in a conversation with ANI.
He pointed out that while the JD(U) has passed a resolution regarding a category status, they have not taken any substantial action to pressure their ally, the BJP, either in Patna or Delhi.
Ramesh challenged the JD(U) leadership, asking, “Will the Chief Minister say to the Prime Minister that we are supporting you, give us the special category status, get the caste census done, and remove the 50 per cent limit?”
He criticised the party for its inaction, emphasising that while it is easy to pass resolutions, it is harder to take effective action.
“They are silent on this, so it is easy to say but it is very difficult to do. There is a huge difference between doing and saying,” the Congress MP added.
Ramesh’s remarks come at a time when the demand for the special category status for Bihar has been a contentious issue, with various political parties voicing their support but failing to make significant progress. His statement underscores the Congress’ repeated stance to address the old issue of the marginalised communities and ensure equitable representation and opportunities for all.
Ramesh has launched a scathing attack on the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the Ministry of Education, demanding the resignation of the education minister over alleged scandals in the NEET exams and other tests.
“We will put forward our demands about what the NTA actually does. It conducts all the tests through private companies. Where have the scams come from? Bihar, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh are BJP-ruled states. There will be a discussion on this in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha,” Ramesh stated.
He criticised the education minister’s inconsistent responses to the allegations. “First, our education minister says there is nothing, it is a minor matter, later they talk of a CBI investigation and form a high-level committee. We demand his resignation,” he asserted.
Highlighting the broader implications of the issue, Ramesh pointed out that the scandal is not limited to NEET but also affects other critical exams like NET, UGC and those overseen by NCERT. “It is a matter of all the institutions which are being run by the Ministry of Education. NTA is also its institution,” he added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gen Upendra Dwivedi takes charge as new Indian Army Chief
Dwivedi has been decorated with Param Vishisht Seva Medal, A...
Reasi bus terror attack: NIA conducts searches at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri
Searches lead to seizure of various items showing linkages b...
Curtain falls on British-era laws, new criminal laws come into effect on July 1
The three laws are based on justice, transparency and fairne...
Parliament set to witness stormy debate on NEET-UG, Agnipath scheme, unemployment on Monday
BJP’s Anurag Thakur to initiate debate on Motion of Thanks o...
After Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, now Ravindra Jadeja announces retirement from T20 Internationals
Says will continue in other formats