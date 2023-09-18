 PM Modi recalls vision of Nehru, Shastri, Vajpayee; reminds House of cash-for-vote scam in Manmohan era : The Tribune India

  PM Modi recalls vision of Nehru, Shastri, Vajpayee; reminds House of cash-for-vote scam in Manmohan era

PM Modi recalls vision of Nehru, Shastri, Vajpayee; reminds House of cash-for-vote scam in Manmohan era

PM asks Opposition to keep 'rona-dhona' aside as MPs gather in old building one last time

PM Modi recalls vision of Nehru, Shastri, Vajpayee; reminds House of cash-for-vote scam in Manmohan era

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha during a special session of Parliament in New Delhi on Monday. Video grab via Sansad TV/PTI



PTI

New Delhi, September 18

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded the vision of first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru and subsequent leaders, including Lal Bahadur Shastri, PV Narasimha Rao and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, but also reminded the Lok Sabha of the 'cash-for-vote' scam during the Manmohan Singh government.

Initiating the discussion in the Lok Sabha on 'Parliamentary Journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha -- Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learnings', Modi said there were celebrations everywhere when three new states of Uttarakhand, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh were created during Vajpayee's time but lamented that Telangana being carved out of Andhra Pradesh led only to bitterness and bloodshed in both the states.

It is this Parliament where Pandit Nehru spoke at the 'stroke of midnight hour' and his words continue to inspire everyone, he said.

The biggest achievement of these 75 years is that the common person's trust in Parliament continues to grow, Modi said, as he wished that when Parliament shifts to its new building on Tuesday that should be a dawn of new hope and confidence.

Modi said it is also an occasion to hail everyone who have led this House and shared their vision for India, ranging from Pandit Nehru to Vajpayee.

He also remembered Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Chandrashekhar and LK Advani for enriching the House.

The prime minister also lauded the contribution of BR Ambedkar, saying his vision for industrialisation, which was aimed at bringing social justice in the country during the first government of independent India, continues to remain at the heart of every industrial policy even today.

At the same time, there have been sad moments when Parliament witnessed loss of three serving prime ministers -- Nehru, Shastri and Indira Gandhi -- and they were paid rich tributes, he noted.

"This House also supported the liberation of Bangladesh under the leadership of Indira Gandhi," he said.

At the same time, this House also witnessed an attack on democracy during the Emergency and through this House, the people also asserted their power as we saw the return of democracy, Modi added.

11:55 18 Sep
PM lauds contribution of chamber attendants

PM Modi lauds contribution of chamber attendants and House officials in ensuring smooth functioning of Parliament. Post-Independence, many expressed doubts about country's success; but the power of this Parliament proved naysayers wrong. Biggest achievement of 75 years of this House is the ever-growing trust of the people in Parliament.
11:49 18 Sep
Women MPs contribution increasing: PM

It is this august house that has seen active contribution from members aged 25 as well as those aged 93. Number of women MPs may have been low earlier, but gradually their representation, contribution increasing: PM Modi in Lok Sabha.
11:42 18 Sep
Many bitter-sweet memories with old building: PM

Emotional moment to bid goodbye to this building; many bitter-sweet memories have been associated with it. We will move to new Parliament building, but this old building will also always inspire coming generations: PM Modi in Lok Sabha. 
11:34 18 Sep
PM on G20 Summit success

G20 Summit success is that of entire country, not of one person alone or one party: PM Modi in Lok Sabha.
11:33 18 Sep
Time to remember inspirational moments associated with this Parliament: PM

It is time to remember inspirational moments associated with this Parliament building before we move to new premises: PM Modi in Lok Sabha. 
11:30 18 Sep
'Rone dhone ke liye bahut samay hota hai, karte rahiye': PM

11:29 18 Sep
All of us are saying goodbye to this historic building: PM Modi

11:12 18 Sep
Farooq Abdullah on PM Modi's 'rona-dhona' remark

