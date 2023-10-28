 Partial lunar eclipse on Saturday night, to be visible in India : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Partial lunar eclipse on Saturday night, to be visible in India

Partial lunar eclipse on Saturday night, to be visible in India

Moon will be partially eclipsed by the shadow of the earth for some time and will give people in India a chance to witness a partial lunar eclipse

Partial lunar eclipse on Saturday night, to be visible in India

Photo for representation. iStock



PTI

Kolkata, October 28

India along with the rest of Asia, Europe and Africa will be able to witness a partial lunar eclipse on Saturday night.

The celestial phenomenon will continue till the early hours of Sunday, astrophysicist Debi Prasad Duari said.

People in West Bengal will celebrate Laksmi puja on Saturday night.

“There will be a partial lunar eclipse on the night of October 28 which can be witnessed by people in India along with the rest of Asia, Europe and Africa. The eclipse will occur during late night of October 28 and will continue into the early hours of October 29,” Duari told PTI.

He said on October 28, the moon will be partially eclipsed by the shadow of the earth for some time and will give people in India a chance to witness a partial lunar eclipse.

A lunar eclipse is an astronomical event which occurs when the moon moves into the earth’s shadow, causing the moon to be darkened. When the moon penetrates partially into the Earth’s umbra or shadow, it is known as a partial lunar eclipse. A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when part or all of the moon passes into the Earth’s penumbra or partially shaded outer region of the shadow.

“The change in brightness is not very much noticeable. After this phase, moon will partially enter the actual dark part of the earth’s shadow which is termed an umbral lunar eclipse and is considered the actual eclipse by most people,” he added.

On October 28 night though the penumbral eclipse will start at around 11:31 pm Indian Standard Time (IST), but the partial Umbral eclipse, which is more noticeable, will start in the early hours of October 29, at around 1:05 am IST, he said.

“It will become maximum at around 1:44 am and will end by 2:23 am. The magnitude of the partial lunar eclipse will be around 0.12 marked by the maximum obscuration of the lunar disc,” the astrophysicist said.

On October 14 there was an annular solar eclipse which was witnessed by people in most parts of North and South America when the ‘ring of fire’ was observed across a large part of the western hemisphere.

“It occurred when it was night over Asia and people here could not see it. The day was a New Moon day and marked the beginning of Navratri, celebrated in major parts of India as the beginning of the Durga Puja Festival,” Duari added.

#Europe #West Bengal

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Amritsar

35-year-old bank officer from Punjab’s Amritsar jumps in front of Metro train in Delhi

2
Punjab

Terror module busted with arrest of 4 Babbar Khalsa International operatives

3
Chandigarh

ED raids on Chandigarh pharma firm, promoters

4
World Cup 2023

Harbhajan Singh blames 'bad umpiring and rules' for Pakistan's 1-wicket defeat against South Africa; says 'can happen to India tomorrow'

5
Chandigarh

Masked biker's licence impounded in Chandigarh

6
Punjab

On death row in Qatar, former Indian Navy officer Captain Navtej Singh Gill got President medal

7
India

Terrorism is a 'malignancy', knows no borders, India tells UN as it abstains on resolution on Israel-Hamas conflict

8
Punjab

Shocking: Ropar lawyer arrested for 'torturing' mother

9
Punjab

Charges framed against Congress Bholath MLA Sukhpal Khaira, his aide Gurdev Singh

10
Haryana What Our Readers Say

Faridabad residential roads turning into waste dumping spots

Don't Miss

View All
Bhogpur co-op sugar mill shows the way
Jalandhar

Generating electricity from stubble: Bhogpur co-op sugar mill in Jalandhar shows the way

On death row in Qatar, Navtej got Prez medal
Punjab

On death row in Qatar, former Indian Navy officer Captain Navtej Singh Gill got President medal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations
Himachal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes ~31 L from paddy straw
Punjab

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes Rs 31 lakh from paddy straw

20 deaths over five years, this village battles drug menace
Punjab

20 deaths over five years, Kapurthala village battles drug menace

At 346 AQI, Delhi has ‘most toxic’ air in world
Delhi

At 346 AQI, Delhi has 'most toxic' air in world

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity
Himachal

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity

Elderly Sikh man dies after being repeatedly punched in US: Report
Diaspora

Sikh man dies of injuries after being assaulted after minor car accident in New York

Top News

Israel bombs Hamas tunnels after knocking out communications as it expands ground operation in Gaza

Gaza war has entered a new stage, says Israel defence minister; Hamas offers swap of hostages for all Palestinian in Israeli jails

Protesters in Tel Aviv want Israel to push for release of ho...

Why India abstained from UN vote on Israel-Hamas conflict

Why India abstained from UN vote on Israel-Hamas conflict

Resolution did not include any explicit condemnation of Octo...

Shocked and ashamed that India abstained from voting for ceasefire in Gaza, says Priyanka Gandhi

Shocked and ashamed that India abstained from voting for ceasefire in Gaza, says Priyanka Gandhi; BJP hits back

India’s move negates its long-standing support to Palestinia...

Government imposes minimum export price of USD 800 per tonne on onion till December 31

Government imposes USD 800 per tonne minimum export price on onion till December 31; to buy additional 2 lakh tonnes for buffer

Onion prices have further risen to Rs 65-80 per kg in retail...

Terror module busted with arrest of 4 Babbar Khalsa International operatives

Terror module busted with arrest of 4 Babbar Khalsa International operatives

DGP Gaurav Yadav says the terror module was tasked by its ha...


Cities

View All

35-year-old bank officer from Punjab’s Amritsar jumps in front of Metro train in Delhi

35-year-old bank officer from Punjab’s Amritsar jumps in front of Metro train in Delhi

Contrary to expectations, pollution level falls to 107 in Amritsar

Amritsar encounter case: Ex-cop guilty of fabricating records

AAP misguided family of suicide victim Balwinder Kaur, says Akali Dal

Act against those responsible for assistant professor Balwinder Kaur's suicide: DTF

Shopkeeper shot dead in Punjab’s Bathinda

Shopkeeper shot dead in Punjab’s Bathinda

Punjab Vigilance asks Manpreet Badal to appear again on Oct 31

Terror module busted with arrest of 4 Babbar Khalsa International operatives

Terror module busted with arrest of 4 Babbar Khalsa International operatives

Bank fraud: ED arrests 2 promoters, CA of Chandigarh-based pharma company; searches Ashoka University in Haryana

CCTVs in place, dumping garbage in open set to cost violators Rs 12K in Chandigarh

Alert as Chandigarh sees spike in dengue cases, count 264

Amritsar encounter case: Ex-cop guilty of fabricating records

Delhi’s air turns ‘very poor’ again, expected to remain so till month-end

Delhi’s air turns ‘very poor’ again, expected to remain so till month-end

Delhi shocker: Woman shot inside her house in Jaitpur

1984 riots case: Delhi LG Saxena gives nod for filing plea in SC against High Court order acquitting 12 murder accused

Stubble-burning contribution to Delhi’s pollution likely to reduce this year: Gopal Rai

35-year-old bank officer from Punjab’s Amritsar jumps in front of Metro train in Delhi

Suicide: Teachers want Education Minister sacked

Balwinder Kaur suicide case: Teachers want Punjab Education Minister sacked

Patiala: Medical college hosts breast cancer awareness campaign

Patiala district administration organises cycle rally for voter awareness

766 farm fire cases, highest in a day in Punjab; farmers blame lack of sops, machines

2 bludgeon man to death in Patiala's Bhadson, nabbed

Take Punjab ‘model’ to other states, CM exhorts party cadre

Take Punjab 'model' to other states, CM Bhagwant Mann exhorts party cadre

Police forfeit Rs 25-cr assets of 35 drug lords

No other option: Farmers justify stubble burning

Cable mess, pothole-riddled roads threaten lives of residents, authorities turn blind eye

Women of Basti Jodhewal complain of contaminated water supply

Farm fires see threefold rise in district

Farm fires see threefold rise in Jalandhar district

Generating electricity from stubble: Bhogpur co-op sugar mill in Jalandhar shows the way

SAD president picks Sandeep as Sham Churasi halqa in-charge

Joy turns into tragedy for Kartarpur couple

Draft electoral rolls published