Parul University achieves ‘Diamond’ rating in QS I-GAUGE Indian University Ratings 2024-26

Chandigarh, May 27
Parul University, a leading private institution in Gujarat, has achieved a milestone by receiving ‘Diamond’ rating in the recently announced QS I-GAUGE Indian University Ratings. This recognition marks Parul University as the first private university in Gujarat to achieve such distinction.
The QS I-GAUGE rating framework combines the global expertise and experience of the UK-based Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) with the local knowledge of experts from the Indian education system. The university has garnered plaudits across a variety of parameters — Diversity and Accessibility, Social Responsibility, Employability and Teaching and Learning. The university has also shown exceptional performance in the areas of entrepreneurship, governance and structure and facilities by earning ‘Platinum’ rating in these categories.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajkot gaming zone fire: 6 officials suspended for lapses; Gujarat High Court says it doesn't have faith in state machinery
One of the partners of TRP gaming zone held; third arrest in...
Pune car crash: Juvenile’s blood sample thrown away, replaced on directions of doctor, say police
The juvenile's father had called the doctor and offered him ...
Karnataka sex scandal: Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna apologises to parents; says will appear before SIT on May 31
In a video statement, Revanna says he has ‘faith in court an...
Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court for extension of his interim bail by a week on medical grounds
Top court had on May 10 granted 21-day interim bail to the A...
Swati Maliwal 'assault' case: Delhi court rejects bail plea of Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar
Kumar is accused of assaulting the AAP Rajya Sabha member at...