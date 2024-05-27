Parul University achieves ‘Diamond’ rating in QS I-GAUGE Indian University Ratings 2024-26

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 27

Parul University, a leading private institution in Gujarat, has achieved a milestone by receiving ‘Diamond’ rating in the recently announced QS I-GAUGE Indian University Ratings. This recognition marks Parul University as the first private university in Gujarat to achieve such distinction.

The QS I-GAUGE rating framework combines the global expertise and experience of the UK-based Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) with the local knowledge of experts from the Indian education system. The university has garnered plaudits across a variety of parameters — Diversity and Accessibility, Social Responsibility, Employability and Teaching and Learning. The university has also shown exceptional performance in the areas of entrepreneurship, governance and structure and facilities by earning ‘Platinum’ rating in these categories.

About The Author Tribune Web Desk The Tribune Web Desk brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune Wed Desk for not just breaking news stories but wide-ranging coverage of events.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gujarat