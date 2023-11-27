Passenger shocked as seat cushion goes missing on Pune-Nagpur IndiGo flight

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 27

In a surprising incident on the Pune-Nagpur IndiGo flight 6E6798, passenger Sagarika Patnaik discovered half of her seat cushion missing. According to reports by the Times of India, Sagarika was allotted a window seat, number 10A.

She raised the matter with a cabin crew member who asked her to search for the cushion herself as boarding continued. Eventually, cushion from a spare seat was provided to address the issue.

#Indigo !! #Flight 6E 6798 !! Seat no 10A ! Pune to Nagpur!!! Today’s status … Best way to increase profit 😢😢…Pathetic … pic.twitter.com/tcXHOT6Dr5 — Subrat Patnaik (@Subu_0212) November 25, 2023

IndiGo responded to Sagarika’s husband, Subrat Patnaik, on X, stating that seat cushions occasionally become detached from their Velcro and can be repositioned with the crew’s assistance. They assured a review of the incident and pledged to improve services in the future. However, Subrat questioned the airline’s pre-flight checks, emphasising the cabin crew’s responsibility to spot such discrepancies.

Aviation analyst Dhairyashil Vandekar condemned the incident, stressing that airlines must not provide broken or unusable seats, with potential regulatory consequences from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

