Passengers land at Bengal's Bagdogra airport without baggage, SpiceJet regrets inconvenience

Delhi/Bagdogra, April 17
Several SpiceJet passengers faced inconvenience at the Bagdogra airport in West Bengal on Wednesday when they found that their luggage had been left behind in Delhi.
SpiceJet said the offloaded baggage would be connected through subsequent flights and regretted the inconvenience caused to passengers.
The matter came to light as a passenger, Rajesh Kumar, took to social media to highlight his plight.
“Today the flight SG8841 from Delhi to Bagdogra lost and misplaced our luggage and the staff had no response! They still do not have any resolutions,” Kumar, a resident of Noida, posted on X.
The 2.30-hour long direct flight took off from Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi at 12.30 pm.
“On April 17, SpiceJet flight SG 8841 operating from Delhi to Bagdogra faced payload restrictions due to operational reasons, demanding some baggage to be offloaded from the aircraft,” an airline spokesperson said.
“The offloaded baggage will be connected through subsequent flights. In the interest of safe flight operations, cargo and baggage are offloaded when payload restrictions are faced,” the spokesperson said.
SpiceJet said it “deeply regrets” the inconvenience caused to the affected passengers.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha election: Campaigning ends for 102 seats going to polls in first phase on April 19
While BJP’s manifesto ‘Modi ki Guarantee’ is built on govern...
Bihar worker shot dead by terrorists in J-K’s Anantnag, days ahead of Lok Sabha poll
Officials say terrorists fired upon Raja Shah from point bla...
‘World must laugh at us’: Pakistan High Court orders government to revoke X’s suspension within one week
The Elon Musk-owned X has been suspended since February owin...
Ram Lalla honoured with ‘Surya Tilak’ on Ram Navami in Ayodhya; PM Modi says ‘emotional moment’
Modi shares pictures of him watching the ‘Surya Tilak’ on an...
Trinamool Congress releases Lok Sabha poll manifesto; promises several welfare measures, repeal of CAA
The party also promised to provide ration at doorstep and 10...