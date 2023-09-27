Passengers on Air India flight made to wait 2 hours over pilot's absence

New Delhi, September 27
More than 100 passengers on board a Delhi to Pune Air India flight were made to wait for nearly two hours inside the aircraft allegedly due to the absence of the pilot.
But sources of the flag carrier attributed the delay to operational issues.
Flight AI853, was originally scheduled for departure from Delhi at 7.10pm, on Monday, with an intended arrival time in Pune at 9.10pm.
Nonetheless, accounts from both passengers and Flightradar24 data indicate that the plane took off from Delhi at around 9pm and landed in Pune at around 11pm.
The same Delhi-Pune flight experienced another delay on Tuesday. Although on this occasion, passengers waited in the airport terminal building.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
AFSPA extended in hill areas of Manipur for 6 months from October 1
19 police stations in Imphal valley kept out of purview
Not India's policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar
The minister's comments come against the backdrop of the US ...
Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Describing the allegations levelled by Justin Trudeau agains...
Terrorist-gangster nexus: NIA raids 53 locations across 6 states, including Punjab and Haryana; detain several suspects
Pistols, ammunition, digital devices and incriminating mater...
12-year-old girl found bleeding on street in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, medical examination confirms rape
The girl, found on September 25, probably hails from neighbo...