Passing of women reservation bill a golden day in India’s parliamentary history, PM Modi says in Lok Sabha

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, September 21

A day after the Lok Sabha passed the bill to allow 33 per cent reservation for women, Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking in Lok Sabha on Thursday said the passing of the bill is a ‘golden day’ in the parliamentary history of the country

Modi said all members of the House cutting across party lines needed to be equally praised. “I thank all those who debated and helped in passing the bill and thank all of you from the core of my heart,” said Modi.

He said the decision of passing the bill would add strength to the country. The confidence of the country would soar higher and would provide an energy that cannot even be visualised, Modi said.

He hoped the bill would pass muster through Rajya Sabha.

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday night passed the historic constitutional amendment Bill to reserve 33 per cent seats for women in Parliament, state Assemblies and Delhi Assembly with a thumping 454-2 majority.

The government has clarified that the quota provisions would come into effect after 2029 once the delimitation exercise followed by a census is completed.

