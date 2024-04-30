New Delhi, April 30
The Supreme Court on Tuesday pulled up the Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority for inaction in the misleading advertisements case involving Patanjali Ayurved Limited.
Expressing dissatisfaction over the explanation offered by the body, a bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah observed it appeared that the licensing authority got activated to take action in accordance with the law only after the apex court's April 10 order.
“Be honest to the court if you want sympathy and compassion…,” the bench observed.
The top court said its main concern is whether the licensing body took action in accordance with the law in the matter.
The bench has posted the matter for hearing on May 14.
While hearing the matter on April 10, the apex court came down heavily on the Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority for inaction and said it was not going to take it lightly as the body appeared to have kept its “eyes shut deliberately”.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
JD(S) suspends MP Prajwal Revanna over Karnataka ‘sex scandal’ row as pressure mounts ahead of Lok Sabha 3rd phase polls
The NCW has also sought a report within three days from the ...
Unwarranted, unsubstantiated imputations: MEA on US media report on Gurpatwant Pannun case
The report, citing unnamed sources, named a RAW officer in c...
Patanjali advertisement case: Supreme Court pulls up Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority for inaction
The Bench observed it appeared that licensing authority got ...
7 Naxalites killed in encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh
An AK-47 rifle and cache of other weapons and explosives wer...
Congress jabs Modi after setback in Indore, Surat; asks why is PM nervous even in BJP bastions
The Congress' Indore Lok Sabha seat candidate Akshay Bam wit...