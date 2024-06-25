Patna DM among 6 IAS officers transferred in Bihar

Patna, June 25
IAS officer Chandrashekhar Singh, currently serving as special secretary in Bihar’s Cabinet Secretariat Department, was appointed as the DM of Patna on Tuesday. He replaces Shirsat Kapil Ashok, who has been reassigned as managing director of the Bihar State Road Development Corporation Ltd.
Alongside these changes, four IAS officers were also transferred. Himanshu Shrama (IAS-2011) has been appointed as chief executive officer of Bihar Rural Livelihoods Project (JEEVIKA).
Nilesh Ramchandra Deore, returning to his state cadre from central deputation, has been appointed as MD of North Bihar Power Distribution Company.
Aditya Prakash takes on the role of secretary in the health department while Lakshman Tiwary has been appointed as officer on special duty in the Revenue and Land Reforms Department.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rahul Gandhi to be Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha
Decision taken at meeting of floor leaders of INDIA parties
Monsoon may hit north-west India in 3-4 days, isolated to widespread rain likely this week
The IMD has predicted isolated rain in Punjab on June 26 and...
Delhi High Court deals blow to Arvind Kejriwal, stays bail granted to him in money-laundering case
A vacation bench of Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain says the ED's ...
A section of Shiromani Akali Dal leaders discusses way forward for party, wants new leader in place of Sukhbir Badal
The meeting lasts for over 5 hours and a resolution is final...
Amritpal Singh fails to take oath as Khadoor Sahib MP
12 other MPs-elect from Punjab administered oath in Parliame...