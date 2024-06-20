 Patna High Court strikes down Bihar’s 50 to 65 per cent quota hike : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Patna High Court strikes down Bihar’s 50 to 65 per cent quota hike

Patna High Court strikes down Bihar’s 50 to 65 per cent quota hike

A Division Bench headed by Chief Justice K Vinod Chandran passed the order on a bunch of petitions which had opposed the legislations brought by the Nitish Kumar government in November 2023

Patna High Court strikes down Bihar’s 50 to 65 per cent quota hike

The reservations came into effect for Dalits, backward classes and tribals in government jobs and educational institutions. Photo for representation: iStock



PTI

Patna, June 20

In a setback to the Nitish Kumar Government in Bihar, the Patna High Court on Thursday struck down its last year’s decision to raise quotas for Dalits, backward classes and tribals from 50 to 65 per cent.

A Division Bench headed by Chief Justice K Vinod Chandran passed the order on a bunch of petitions which had opposed the legislation brought by the state government in November 2023.

The quotas were increased following a comprehensive survey of castes which gave a fresh estimate of the population of SCs, STs, OBCs and extremely backward classes (EBCs) in Bihar.

The Nitish Kumar Government on November 21 last year issued gazette notifications for raising the quota for deprived castes from 50 to 65 per cent in state government jobs and educational institutions.

“On our plea that the amendments violated Articles 14, 16 and 20 of the Constitution, the court had reserved its judgment in March. Today, the court allowed the petitions,” said Ritika Rani, one of the counsels who appeared on behalf of the petitioners.

These articles deal with equality before the law and equal protection of the laws (Art 14), equality of opportunity for all citizens in matters relating to employment (Art 16) and safeguarding certain rights in criminal proceedings (Art 20).

Another counsel for the petitioners, Nirbhay Prashant, said the state government defended the move stressing that it was based on the caste survey.

“However, we had contested it citing Supreme Court’s judgements in the Indra Sawhney case, and more recently, in the matter relating to reservations for Marathas. The Apex Court has made it clear that no state government can introduce quotas that exceed the 50 per cent cap,” he told PTI Video.

The state government had on October 2 last year come out with its report on a caste survey that was conducted after the Centre expressed its inability to undertake a headcount of social groups other than SCs and STs as part of the census.

According to the survey, OBCs and EBCs comprised a whopping 63 per cent of the state’s total population while SCs and STs, taken together, accounted for more than 21 per cent.

The state government took the view that the Supreme Court’s cap on reservations at 50 per cent had already been breached with the introduction of 10 per cent quotas for economically weaker sections (EWS) by the Centre and replicated in provinces, including Bihar.

The state government then amended its reservation laws whereby the quotas for SCs, STs, OBCs and EBCs were raised from 50 per cent to 65 per cent. Taken together with the quotas for EWS, reserved seats in the state rose to 75 per cent of the total population.

The state government had also requested the Centre to place the amended reservation laws in the Constitution’s Ninth Schedule.

The Ninth Schedule of the Constitution includes a list of Central and state laws that cannot be challenged in courts. In 1992, the Supreme Court capped reservations for the backward classes at 50 per cent.

The amended quota laws had created a strong buzz and may have inspired the Congress, which was then sharing power with Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) in Bihar, to promise a nationwide caste survey if it forms the government at the Centre.

The BJP, which found itself back in power in the state with the latest volte-face by Kumar, had also been demanding its share of credit, pointing out that the survey was ordered in 2022, while it was a part of the ruling coalition.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bihar #Dalits #Nitish Kumar


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

24-year-old tries to appear as elderly man while travelling to Canada; held at Delhi airport

2
Punjab

NSA detention of Khadoor Sahib MP-elect Amritpal Singh, 9 others extended by 1 year

3
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal demanded Rs 100 crore bribe, ED tells court while opposing bail plea

4
Haryana

Another ‘honour killing’, Kaithal teen shoots sister

5
Haryana

Heart attack theory falls flat, Sirsa girl ‘killed for honour’

6
Himachal

Tension in Nahan as mob vandalises shop over social media post depicting cow slaughter

7
India

Government raises paddy MSP by Rs 117 per quintal

8
Punjab

Electricity demand in Punjab hits all-time high

9
Punjab

The Tribune’s deep dive into the power crisis in the state — Part II: Big vs small Punjab farmers & trauma of free power

10
Punjab

Punjab: Husbands off to Delhi as MPs, wives set to fight to be MLAs

Don't Miss

View All
Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Heart of HARYANA: No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells
Haryana Heart of Haryana

No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells in Haryana

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus
Chandigarh

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus

Rolex watch 'eaten' by cow turns up 50 years later
World

Rolex watch 'eaten' by cow turns up 50 years later

‘Kavach’ only on 1,500 km of 69,000 km rail network
India

‘Kavach’ only on 1,500 km of 69,000 km rail network

Closure of Hussainiwala-Lahore trade route proved death knell for economy
Punjab

Closure of Hussainiwala-Lahore trade route in 1971 proved death knell for economy

In Jalandhar, 15,000 locals give shape to football dreams
Punjab

In Jalandhar, 15,000 locals give shape to football dreams

Rafa to miss Wimbledon
Sports

Rafa to miss Wimbledon

Top News

Bihar candidate says he received leaked NEET paper with engineer uncle's help, was made to memorise it overnight

Bihar candidate says he received leaked NEET paper with engineer uncle's help, was made to memorise it overnight

Govt on Wednesday cancels UGC-NET held on June 18, orders CB...

SC notice to govt, NTA on pleas for cancelling NEET-UG 2024

Supreme Court notice to government, NTA on pleas for cancelling NEET-UG 2024

The examination was held on May 5 across 4,750 centres and a...

Patna High Court strikes down Bihar’s 50 to 65 per cent quota hike

Patna High Court strikes down Bihar’s 50 to 65 per cent quota hike

A Division Bench headed by Chief Justice K Vinod Chandran pa...

29 dead, over 100 hospitalised after consuming illicit liquor in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi

29 dead, over 100 hospitalised after consuming illicit liquor in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi

Two women and one transgender are among the victims

Punjab’s drugs crackdown on ‘point of sale’; know how police are getting peddlers neck through meticulous data analysis

Punjab’s drugs crackdown on ‘point of sale’; know how police are getting peddlers' neck through meticulous data analysis

Conducts massive raids across top 10 drugs hotspots of each ...


Cities

View All

Mass transfers in Police Dept routine affair: DIG

Mass transfers in Police Dept routine affair: DIG

Protest over frequent thefts in Tarn Taran

4 booked for duping five youth of Rs 34L on pretext of arranging job in Police Dept

Rs 5L fine recovered from 962 train passengers travelling sans tickets in Ferozepur division

Amritsar MC to desilt sewer lines before arrival of monsoon

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

PU, PGI continue to be among top property tax defaulters

PU, PGI continue to be among top property tax defaulters

Two top Chandigarh posts fall vacant

Power cuts wreak havoc in Zirakpur

Chandigarh: Now BJP seeks scrapping of Rs 7 cr plan to revamp cremation ground

Remove hoardings, advertisement banners in three days: Kharar MC

Will go on indefinite fast if water crisis not resolved: Atishi to PM Modi

Will go on indefinite fast if water crisis not resolved: Atishi to PM Modi

Minister has stooped to theatrics: Opposition

ED raids in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Nagpur in over Rs 20,000 crore bank fraud case

BJP holds condemnation march across wards against AAP govt

Sharp rise in heatstroke casualties, cases in hospitals as heatwave batters Delhi

Jalandhar West bypoll to witness triangular contest

Jalandhar West bypoll to witness triangular contest

Political activities to pick up pace

Channi meets Congress councillors to weigh byelection prospects

AAP protests irregularities in NEET exam

Jalandhar: To take on turncoats, Congress relies on hardcore worker

Election drubbing brings AAP govt back to public doorsteps

Election drubbing brings AAP govt back to public doorsteps

Industry peeved over enhancement notices

Strengthen Sutlej embankments before rains, Moga DC appeals to Ludhiana counterpart

Jagraon farmer shuns paddy cultivation, incentivises diversification

Act tough against gangsters, drug smugglers: CP to officials

4 arrested, police claim to have solved recent theft cases in Patiala

4 arrested, police claim to have solved recent theft cases in Patiala

World Sickle Cell Disease Awareness Day at law institute