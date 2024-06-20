Patnaik elected LoP in Odisha

New Delhi, June 19
Former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik was on Wednesday elected the leader of the BJD in the Odisha Assembly making him the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state.
“BJD MLAs unanimously elected Patnaik, party chief, as the leader of the opposition party in a meeting. In addition, senior leader Prasanna Acharya will be deputy leader of opposition party,” a BJP statement said. BJD lost power to BJP after 24 years in Odisha.
