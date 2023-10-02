Pawan Bansal replaced by Maken as AICC treasurer

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 1

The Congress on Sunday appointed senior Delhi leader Ajay Maken as AICC treasurer, replacing former Chandigarh MP Pawan Kumar Bansal. An order issued by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the party appreciated Bansal's services. Bansal was appointed AICC treasurer in December 2020. He had not been attending the treasurer's office ever since his exclusion from the regular membership of the reconstituted CWC.

#Congress #Mallikarjun Kharge #Pawan Kumar Bansal