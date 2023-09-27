 Pay Rs 1.5 crore to veteran who contracted HIV due to medical negligence during ‘Operation Parakram’: SC to IAF : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Pay Rs 1.5 crore to veteran who contracted HIV due to medical negligence during ‘Operation Parakram’: SC to IAF

Pay Rs 1.5 crore to veteran who contracted HIV due to medical negligence during ‘Operation Parakram’: SC to IAF

Since individual liability cannot be assigned, the respondent organisations (IAF and Indian Army) are held vicariously liable, jointly and severally: SC Bench

Pay Rs 1.5 crore to veteran who contracted HIV due to medical negligence during ‘Operation Parakram’: SC to IAF

Photo for representation. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, September 27

The Supreme Court has directed the Indian Air Force (IAF) to pay around Rs 1.5 crore as compensation to a veteran who contracted HIV due to transfusion of infected blood at a military hospital in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba in 2002.

The veteran, who held a combatant rank had taken ill during “Operation Parakram”, launched in the aftermath of the terrorist attack on Indian Parliament on December 13, 2001, and was admitted to the hospital where he had to be administered one unit of blood.

A bench of Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Dipankar Datta said, “It is held that the appellant is entitled to compensation, calculated at Rs 1,54,73,000 towards compensation on account of medical negligence of the respondents, who are held liable for the injury suffered by the appellant.”

It said since individual liability cannot be assigned, the respondent organisations (IAF and Indian Army) are held vicariously liable, jointly and severally.

“The amount shall be paid to the appellant within six weeks by the IAF, his employer; it is open to the IAF to seek reimbursement, to the extent of half the sum, from the Indian Army. All arrears related to disability pension too shall be disbursed to the appellant within the said six weeks period,” the apex court said in its verdict pronounced on Tuesday.

The bench said people sign up to join the armed forces with considerable enthusiasm and a sense of patriotic duty, and this entails a conscious decision to put their lives on the line and be prepared for the ultimate sacrifice of their lives.

“A corresponding duty is cast upon all state functionaries, including echelons of power within the armed forces to ensure that the highest standards of safety (physical/mental wellbeing, medical fitness as well as wellness) are maintained.

“This is absolutely the minimum required of the military/air force employer for not only assuring the morale of the forces but also showing the sense of how such personnel matter and their lives count, which reinforces their commitment and confidence,” it said in its 60-page verdict.

The top court said any flagging from these standards, as the multiple instances in the present case have established, only entails a loss of confidence in the personnel, undermines their morale and injects a “sense of bitterness and despair” not only to the individual concerned but to the entire force, leaving a sense of injustice.

“When a young person, from either sex (as is nowadays the case) enrols or joins any armed forces, at all times, their expectation is to be treated with dignity and honour,” it said, adding the present case has demonstrated again and again how dignity, honour and compassion towards the appellant were completely lacking in behaviour by the respondent employer.

It said, repeatedly, the record displays a “sense of disdain”, and “discrimination”, even a hint of stigma attached to the appellant, in the attitude of the respondent employer.

“Although this court has attempted to give tangible relief, at the end of the day it realises that no amount of compensation in monetary terms can undo the harm caused by such behaviour which has shaken the foundation of the appellant’s dignity, robbed him of honour and rendered him not only desperate, even cynical,” Justice Bhat, who penned down the judgement said.

The top court passed the verdict on an appeal by the IAF veteran who challenged an order of the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) rejecting his claim for compensation.

#Indian Air Force #Indian Army #Jammu #Kashmir #Supreme Court

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

2
Delhi

26-year-old Delhi man tied to pole, beaten to death on suspicion of theft

3
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

4
Jalandhar

$1,800 earning, $1,550 rent! Ordeal of Canadian students

5
Punjab

Give Chandigarh to Punjab, no spare water to share: CM Bhagwant Mann at Northern Zonal Council meeting

6
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

7
Diaspora

Not India's policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar

8
Punjab

NIA raids 30 places in Punjab to unearth terrorist-gangster-smuggler nexus

9
India

IAS officer Rinku Dugga, who 'walked dog' in Delhi stadium, compulsorily retired

10
Punjab

Mohali poised to be chip-making hub

Don't Miss

View All
Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

At Asian Games, Nepal’s Dipendra Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh’s fastest 50 record
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Diaspora

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing
Diaspora

Not India's policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar

$1,800 earning, $1,550 rent! Ordeal of Canadian students
Jalandhar

$1,800 earning, $1,550 rent! Ordeal of Canadian students

‘Students mustn’t go to Canada till they’ve Rs 50 lakh to spare besides fee’
Jalandhar

'Students mustn't go to Canada till they've Rs 50 lakh to spare besides fee'

Rejected by Punjab, Gurdaspur cricketer selected for Canadian national team
Amritsar

Rejected by Punjab, Gurdaspur cricketer selected for Canadian national team

Largest 3D printed complex coming up in Chandigarh; BRO chief reviews progress
Science Technology

World’s largest 3D printed complex coming up in Chandigarh; BRO chief reviews progress

Top News

Kejriwal bungalow controversy: CBI registers preliminary enquiry, AAP alleges vendetta

Kejriwal bungalow controversy: CBI registers preliminary enquiry, AAP alleges vendetta

Preliminary enquiry is the first step to ascertain if the al...

AFSPA extended in hill areas of Manipur for 6 months from October 1

AFSPA extended in hill areas of Manipur for 6 months from October 1

19 police stations in Imphal valley kept out of purview

Pakistan cricket team arrives in India after seven years

Pakistan cricket team arrives in India after seven years

PCB chief Ashraf confident that players will be ‘well looked...

Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing

Not India's policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar

The minister's comments come against the backdrop of the US ...

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Describing the allegations levelled by Justin Trudeau agains...


Cities

View All

BSF seizes 1.5 kg drugs dropped by drone near border in Amritsar

BSF seizes 1.5kg drugs dropped by drone near border in Amritsar

Traditional welcome given to dignitaries at meeting of Northern Zonal Council in Amritsar

Long routes to reach destination, traffic snarls irk commuters in Amritsar

Baljit Singh Daduwal appeals to Amit Shah to hold SGPC General House elections

Himachal CM Sukhu visits Jallianwala Bagh, offers prayers at Golden Temple

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

Lok Sabha polls: Harsimrat Badal to contest from Bathinda

Massive fire breaks out at chemical factory in Punjab’s Kurali

Massive fire breaks out at chemical factory in Punjab's Kurali

Centre notifies appointment of 11 Additional Judges of Punjab and Haryana High Court as permanent judges

Chandigarh scientist honoured at CSIR foundation day

Shut over eco norms, Berkeley complex in Chandigarh unsealed on Supreme Court order

50 doctors on deputation to Chandigarh for over 10 years get extension

Kejriwal bungalow controversy: CBI registers preliminary enquiry, AAP alleges vendetta

Kejriwal bungalow controversy: CBI registers preliminary enquiry, AAP alleges vendetta

26-year-old Delhi man tied to pole, beaten to death on suspicion of theft

Rs 20-crore jewellery heist: Several teams formed to crack case, say Delhi Police

Terrorist-gangster nexus: NIA raids 53 locations across 6 states, including Punjab and Haryana; detain several suspects

IAS officer Rinku Dugga, who 'walked dog' in Delhi stadium, compulsorily retired

Woman ‘disrespects’ sacred weapons, held

Jalandhar: Woman ‘disrespects’ sacred weapons, assaults gurdwara priest, held

$1,800 earning, $1,550 rent! Ordeal of Canadian students

US-based NRI father-daughter duo found dead at residence in Phagwara

Two nabbed with 5 stolen motorcycles

Speaker visits flood-hit Lohian, announces Rs 10L grant for strengthening of dhussi bundh

Power theft: PSPCL detects 220 cases, 57L fine imposed

Power theft: PSPCL detects 220 cases, 57L fine imposed

Patient’s death: Now, docs appointed nodal officers for Ludhiana Civil Hospital depts

Get 10% rebate on property tax till Sept 30

Toddler crushed to death by school van

Ludhiana cop wanted in drug case held

Punjab Vigilance Bureau raids residence of ex-CM Amarinder’s aide BIS Chahal in disproportionate assets case

Punjab Vigilance Bureau raids residence of ex-CM Amarinder’s aide BIS Chahal in disproportionate assets case

Retired Punjabi University professors protest for pension in Patiala

Punjabi University Syndicate gives nod to regularisation of 166 non-teaching staff

Patiala MC under fire for taking pupils to rally sans parents' permission

Punjabi University lad bags two gold in shooting championship