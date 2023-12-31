 Peace accord ‘shameful’, political settlement not possible when goals, ideals given up: ULFA(I) : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Peace accord ‘shameful’, political settlement not possible when goals, ideals given up: ULFA(I)

Peace accord ‘shameful’, political settlement not possible when goals, ideals given up: ULFA(I)

The hardliner ULFA(I) was unwilling to come to the negotiating table unless the issue of ‘Assam's sovereignty’ was discussed

Peace accord ‘shameful’, political settlement not possible when goals, ideals given up: ULFA(I)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with members of United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) during signing of a peace accord between ULFA and the central and Assam governments, in New Delhi. PTI



PTI

Guwahati, December 31

Paresh Barua, leader of the anti-talks faction of the United Liberation Front of Asom or ULFA (Independent), has termed the tripartite peace agreement signed with the pro-talks faction of the outfit as “shameful”, asserting that “political settlement is not possible when revolutionaries give up their goals and ideals”.

“We are not surprised, concerned or angry but ashamed of the pact. We were aware of the outcome as when revolutionaries give up their goals, ideals and ideology, a political settlement is not possible,” Barua told Assamese television channel 'Pratidin Time' in a telephonic interview.

Asked about Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's conversation with him on possible talks with his faction, the rebel leader said, “Yes, he did speak to me. He is a catalyst for negotiations. We will not sit for talks just for the sake of it. We have demanded a political settlement and will not waver from this goal and betray the people of the state.

“If political demands are not met and only a package is given, it is not acceptable. We have been saying from the beginning that they (pro-talks faction) are proceeding on the wrong path of a so-called arrangement,” he added.

The hardliner ULFA(I), led by Barua, was unwilling to come to the negotiating table unless the issue of ‘Assam's sovereignty’ was discussed, with the faction engaging in sporadic incidents of violence as security forces intensified operations.

Asked whether he had discussed these issues with his former comrades-in-arms, the ULFA(I) leader said the outfit's general secretary Anup Chetia had spoken to him and he tried to convince Chetia about a political settlement but Chetia informed him that this demand was turned down by the negotiators stating “there was no such provision in the Indian Constitution”.

“Did they go for talks without knowing what was in the Constitution? Talks will have to be held outside the ambit of the Constitution,” he said.

Barua claimed that Chetia had told him they have no other option. “If there was no other option, they should tell the people that they have been deceived,” Barua said.

Barua further claimed Chetia said he was not there since the beginning of the dialogue process and it was “not possible to do a correction now”.

The ULFA general secretary had joined the talks process after he was released from a Bangladesh jail in 2015 after serving a term of 18 years since 1997.

“We cannot cooperate with them (pro-talks faction) as we have not given up our ideals and ideology. We are not sitting at the negotiating table unless there is discussion on the lines of the Naga Framework Agreement, which includes control over resources, a separate constitution and flag,” Barua said.

Regarding missing ULFA leaders and cadres during security operations, including ‘Operation All Clear’ in Bhutan, the rebel leader said, “Those who have signed the accord had an opportunity to ask about them (the missing militants), whether they are dead or alive, and if so their whereabouts.”

“They should have firmly exerted their right to know the details... but when they do not have any ideals left, they will not have the courage to ask these questions,” Barua added.

Referring to a photograph taken after the signing of the accord where the pro-talks ULFA leaders, including its chairman Arabinda Rajkhowa and general secretary Anup Chetia, were seen standing behind Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and senior officials, Barua alleged that “they were denied the basic respect which was insulting for the Assamese community, and this really hurt”.

“During the signing of their respective accords, the Naga and the Bodo leaders were seen sitting with the ministers and officials but I don't know why the ULFA leaders were denied this basic respect,” he added.

A tripartite Memorandum of Settlement was signed between the ULFA (pro-talks) faction, central and state governments in New Delhi on Friday in the presence Shah and Sarma.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Assam


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express train flagged off

2
Sports

WFI row: Vinesh Phogat returns Khel Ratna, Arjuna Award; leaves them on Kartavya Path in New Delhi

3
Haryana

Groundwater in 18 districts of Haryana contaminated with arsenic, fluoride found in 21 districts

4
World

Major blow to Imran Khan as Pakistan poll body rejects nomination papers for 2024 General Election

5
Amritsar

PM Modi flags off Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express train

6
Haryana

Faridabad MC serves notices on 10,000 property tax defaulters

7
Punjab

Days after unveiling, statue of Udham Singh vandalised in Abohar

8
India

Rich Indian-origin couple, daughter found dead in US

9
India

Punjab, Bengal Republic Day tableaux not aligned with theme: Defence Ministry

10
Features

YEAR in books

Don't Miss

View All
Hisar colder than Shimla during day
Haryana

Hisar colder than Shimla during day

Cold wave brings max temp down to 15.6°C
Bathinda

Cold wave in Punjab brings max temp down to 15.6°C

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall
Himachal

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall

UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Top News

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, once headed by Syed Ali Shah Geelani, banned by Central Government

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, once headed by Syed Ali Shah Geelani, banned by Central Government

Group spreading anti-India propaganda and continuing terror ...

6 killed in massive fire at glove factory in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

6 killed in massive fire at glove factory in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Thirteen workers were sleeping on the premises when the inci...

BJP MP Pratap Simha's brother arrested in Bengaluru in tree felling case

BJP MP Pratap Simha's brother arrested in Bengaluru in tree felling case

Vikram Simha has been accused of felling trees in forest are...

Mall Road and Ridge abuzz with tourists, Shimla still sees 50-60 per cent occupancy on New Year’s Eve; ‘lowest in 40 years’

Mall Road and Ridge abuzz with tourists, Shimla still sees 50-60 per cent occupancy on New Year’s Eve; ‘lowest in 40 years’

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu’s directions not to be harsh...

Dense fog hits flight operations at Chandigarh’s SBSI Airport, 10 flights cancelled

Dense fog hits flight operations at Chandigarh’s SBSI Airport, 10 flights cancelled

16 flights were cancelled due to fog on Saturday


Cities

View All

Amritsar Police bust arms and drug rackets, 2 arrested

Amritsar Police bust arms and drug rackets, 2 arrested

Amritsar MC takes action against 12 illegal constructions

Learning life lessons from PhD Sabziwala

Potential-linked credit plan launched in Amritsar district

PM Modi flags off Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express train

Dense fog hits flight operations at Chandigarh’s SBSI Airport, 10 flights cancelled

Dense fog hits flight operations at Chandigarh’s SBSI Airport, 10 flights cancelled

Over 1,000 security men to keep vigil as Chandigarh set to ring in New Year

Mohali cops on toes to tackle hooliganism

Mohali traffic wing battles severe shortage of staff

689 driving licences suspended in Chandigarh for violation of traffic rules in 2023

Delhi Police deploys 10,000 personnel to maintain law and order on New Year's Eve

Delhi Police deploys 10,000 personnel to maintain law and order on New Year's Eve

Delhi reels under dense fog, AQI hits 400 mark

Okhla sanctuary sees decline in number of migratory birds

High Court moved against proposed demolition of Sunehri Bagh mosque

L-G approves revival of 29 posts of principal, deputy education officer

AAP, BJP in credit war over train’s halt

AAP, BJP in credit war over train’s halt

Five held with stolen mobile phones, four two-wheelers

Snatchers’ gang busted, 2 land in police dragnet

Man booked for abetting suicide

City resident alleges police inaction in scooter theft case

district hospital to get facelift, advancement, courtesy MP

district hospital to get facelift, advancement, courtesy MP

Farmers make free passage for commuters at toll plaza

Last day to pay property tax without interest, penalty today

Two thieves nabbed, 11 vehicles recovered

2 brothers land in police net with illegal weapon

On Punjabi University’s complaint, 40 booked for blocking entry to campus in Patiala

On Punjabi University’s complaint, 40 booked for blocking entry to campus in Patiala

Anti-rabies vaccination drive gets underway in Patiala

SIT grills Bikram Singh Majithia for 5 hours in drugs case

Rajindra Gymkhana & Mahindra Club polls: Voting peaceful, result today

Patiala clubs told to shut by 1 am