Pema Khandu sworn in as Arunachal Pradesh CM for third straight term

Itanagar, June 13
BJP leader Pema Khandu took oath as the chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh for the third consecutive term on Thursday.
Khandu, the MLA of Mukto, was sworn in by Governor KT Parnaik in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda and several other leaders.
Along with Khandu, 11 other MLAs were also sworn in as ministers.
The BJP returned to power in Arunachal Pradesh for the third time in a row, winning 46 seats in the 60-member assembly.
