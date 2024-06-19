 Pension benefit to sickle cell anaemia affected people in Jharkhand’s Khunti : The Tribune India

  India
  Pension benefit to sickle cell anaemia affected people in Jharkhand's Khunti

Pension benefit to sickle cell anaemia affected people in Jharkhand’s Khunti

Sickle cell anaemia-thalassemia-Day Care Centre is also being run in Sadar Hospital

Pension benefit to sickle cell anaemia affected people in Jharkhand’s Khunti

In the first phase, nine beneficiaries have been identified from different blocks, according to an official statement. Representative/iStock



PTI

Ranchi, June 19

People suffering from sickle cell anaemia will get a monthly pension of Rs 1,000 in Jharkhand’s Khunti district, an official said on Wednesday.

The Khunti district administration for the first time in Jharkhand has approved pension benefits for persons suffering from sickle cell anemia under Swami Vivekananda Nishakt Swawlamban Protsahan Scheme, he said.

A brainchild of Khunti Deputy Commissioner Lokesh Mishra, the social security cell of Khunti has initiated the programme.

In the first phase, nine beneficiaries have been identified from different blocks—three each from Khunti and Karra, two from Murhu and one from Torpa block, according to an official statement.

“Under this scheme, an amount of Rs 1000 per month will be given to the beneficiaries for life,” it stated.

In case any sickle cell case coming to light or identified later on it will be covered under this scheme, the release said.

Sickle cell screening of 99,165 persons has been conducted so far in the district.

Out of which 114 were found to be carriers of sickle cell and a total of 46 persons were found to be suffering from sickle cell anaemia-thalassemia disease, it said.

“Among them, nine persons who have been suffering from 40 per cent or more sickle cell anaemia-thalassemia disease are being given pension under Swami Vivekananda Nishakt Swavalamban Protsahan Yojana on the basis of disability certificate,” the release stated.

At a time when life expectancy of people has increased due to health facilities, the tribal population is suffering from various diseases in Jharkhand.

Sickle cell anaemia is one of the very widespread diseases in the state, the release said. Sickle cell anaemia is considered to be a hereditary blood-related disease in which red blood cells contort into a sickle shape. The cells die early, leaving a shortage of healthy red blood cells (sickle cell anaemia) and can block blood flow causing pain (sickle cell crisis).

An awareness regarding remedies and treatment of the disease is required in remote areas, health experts said.

Khunti administration operates sickle cell mobile medical vans in remote rural areas of the district and conducts sickle cell screening.

Sickle cell anaemia-thalassemia-Day Care Centre is also being run in Sadar Hospital with the objective of providing proper medical facilities to people suffering from sickle cell anaemia, the release said.

