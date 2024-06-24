People need substance, not tantrums, drama, slogans, PM tells Opposition, says government wants to take all along

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, June 24

At the start of the first session of 18th Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a direct attack on the opposition saying the country needs "substance, not slogans, tantrums and drama", even as he expressed hope that the opposition will play a constructive role in the new Lok Sabha starting Monday.

Reiterating that the government wants to take everyone along by consensus, the prime minister said people expect the opposition to be responsible.

The PM was speaking moments after the Congress-led opposition announced a boycott of the panel appointed to assist pro-tem speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab to administer oath to new MPs. The Congress has accused the government of ignoring its eight-term MP K Suresh for the post of pro-tem speaker.

"People don't expect tantrums, drama and disruptions. People want substance, not slogans. The country needs a good and responsible opposition and I am hopeful that our MPs will try to fulfil the expectations of the people," the prime minister said hailing June 24 as the day when the new MPs will for the first time take oath in India's new Parliament building.

The prime minister took the occasion to laud the successful conduct of the 18th general election terming as "huge" the victory of the BJP-led NDA dispensation, the first incumbent government to be re-elected thrice after a gap of 60 years.

"The reelection of an incumbent government for the third time, in a first such development after 60 years, is people's stamp on the intent, the policies and commitment of this government. I assure everyone we will work three times harder and improve all parameters three times in our third term," he said.

In a strong counter to the opposition, the PM said June 25 would mark the 50th year of the "black spot on Indian democracy".

"Tomorrow, we will mark the 50th year of the Emergency when the Constitution was mauled, country converted into a jail and rights suspended. Tomorrow, all Indians will take a pledge to safeguard the Constitution and keep it alive so that no one ever dares to do what was done 50 years ago," Modi said.

He dwelt on the importance of the 18th Lok Sabha and of number 18 in Indian scriptures calling upon young MPs to step forward to advance the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.

"In our parliamentary democracy today's day is majestic, one of glory. For the first time since Independence, the oath-taking of new MPs is happening in the new Parliament. This used to happen in the old House earlier. I welcome all new MPs on this occasion, and congratulate all," the PM said.

In the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’, the PM, while speaking at the start of 18th Lok Sabha, was accompanied by MPs from North (Jitendra Singh), South (L Murugan), West (Arjun Ram Meghwal) and East (Kiren Rijiju).

