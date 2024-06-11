People’s PMO, not mine: Narendra Modi

New Delhi, June 10
PM Narendra Modi assumed office on Monday, urging the support of his staffers to make it the “people’s PMO”. “The PMO should become an institution of service and the people’s PMO, not Modi’s,” the PM said addressing officials after taking charge.
He said the PMO must become a catalytic agent, and a source of new energy and inspiration. Flagging strength, dedication and resolve as the three defining elements of any government, Modi expressed confidence of serving India through the PMO.
“Modi alone doesn’t run the government. Thousands of minds come together and shoulder responsibilities because of which delivery happens,” he said, stressing that the entire nation had faith in this team.
The PM also took the opportunity to thank those who have been a part of his team and exhorted those who wish to join to become part of the journey of Viksit Bharat for the next five years and dedicate themselves to nation-building.
“Together, we will achieve the target of ‘Nation First’ with one intention of Viksit Bharat 2047,” the PM said, reiterating that his every moment belonged to the nation. “We must take the nation to the heights no other nation has ever achieved,” Modi said.
He termed clarity of thought, faith in conviction and character to act as the prerequisites of success. “If we have these three things, then I don’t believe failure will be anywhere near,” he added.
