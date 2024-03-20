PFI man held in RSS leader’s murder case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 19

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has traced and arrested a key absconding member of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) for the 2022 murder of RSS leader Srinivasan in Kerala.

Shafeekh, who had been absconding since the targeted killing of Srinivasan in Palakkad on April 16, 2022, was tracked by the NIA Absconder Tracking Team to Kollam district of the state. He was taken into custody by the anti-terror agency for his involvement in the case on Monday.

