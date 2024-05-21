Ph-5: 59% polling, West Bengal leads with 73%

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 20

The fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections recorded a turnout of 59.06 per cent across 49 seats in eight states and union territories at 10 pm, as per the preliminary data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI). West Bengal recorded the highest 73.14 per cent polling and Maharashtra the lowest 53.51 per cent.

Colours of Democracy

(From left): Defence Minister and BJP candidate Rajnath Singh after casting his vote in Lucknow; an elderly voter shows the mark of indelible ink after casting her vote in Skara Yokma in Ladakh; JMM candidate Kalpana Soren with voters at a polling booth in Giridih district; and Mukesh Ambani with wife Nita and son Akash after casting vote in Mumbai on Monday. PTI/ANI

With voting ending for the fifth phase, elections are now over on 427 seats and 25 states. Scattered incidents of violence were reported from West Bengal where polling was held on seven seats.

Ladakh stood second in terms of turnout, which was 69.62 per cent. The six seats of Mumbai city, hub of commerce and glamour, recorded less than 50 per cent polling with Union Minister Piyush Goyal’s Mumbai North seat witnessing an unimpressive 46.9 per cent voting. Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency, from where sitting MP and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s son Shrikant Shinde is seeking re-election, saw a poor 43 per cent voter turnout. In Thane, it was 49.81 per cent. In Uttar Pradesh, which saw an overall turnout of 57.79 per cent, the prestigious seats of Amethi, Raebareli and Lucknow recorded voting of 54.17 per cent, 57.8 per cent and 52 per cent, respectively. While Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was in the fray from Raebareli, party loyalist Kishori Lal Sharma contested from Amethi against sitting MP and Union Minister Smriti Irani. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is seeking re-election from Lucknow.

The much-in-the-news Kaiserganj seat, from where controversial BJP leader and former chief of the Wrestling Federation of India Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s son Karan Bhushan was fielded by the party, saw a turnout of 55.47 per cent. While Faizabad seat, under which the Ayodhya Assembly segment falls, recorded 58.96 per cent polling, Ayodhya saw 56 per cent voting, as per ECI data.

Bihar recorded a turnout of 53.78 per cent. Jharkhand saw 63.06 per cent voting and Odisha 62.23 per cent. Clashes broke out between supporters of the TMC and the BJP in the Khanakul area of the Arambagh constituency.

