Phagwara man to serve Indian staff

PTI

Bari (Italy), June 13

An Indian restaurant in Apulia's capital city of Bari is basking in the warmth of the G7 summit in Italy as the staff work at speed to meet a rush of orders from the delegation accompanying Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be attending an outreach session on Friday.

Namaste India, owned by Rupinder Singh, who is from Phagwara, Punjab, has been abuzz with activity in the days leading up to the start of the start of the summit on Thursday. Its Hoshiarpur-born manager, Harsh Dhanda, expressed excitement at the prospect of creating food for officials accompanying the Prime Minister and enjoying the flavours of India far from home.

“It is so exciting that we have a chance to make sure that they can get a taste of some authentic Indian flavours away from home,” Harsh Dhanda, the Bari-based manager, said in Hindi. “Our restaurant only uses fresh, quality ingredients to ensure that every dish on offer is of the highest standard,” he said.

