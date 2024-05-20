 Phase-5: Spotlight on Rajnath, Smriti, Rahul : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Phase-5: Spotlight on Rajnath, Smriti, Rahul

Phase-5: Spotlight on Rajnath, Smriti, Rahul

Polling in 49 seats across six states, 2 UTs today | Omar, Lone face Baramulla test

Phase-5: Spotlight on Rajnath, Smriti, Rahul

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at a rally in Phulpur on Sunday. PTI



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 19

Polling will be held on Monday in 49 seats across six states and two UTs in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha poll that will decide the fate of several prominent leaders, including former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani and J&K ex-CM Omar Abdullah.

Among the seats going to the polls, 13 are in Maharashtra, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, seven in West Bengal, five in Bihar, three in Jharkhand, five in Odisha, one in J&K and the lone seat in Ladakh. This round covers the least number of seats (49) in the seven-phase elections. It is another important phase for the BJP as over 40 of these seats were with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

On the eve of poling, the EC on Sunday pointed out that Mumbai, Thane and Lucknow had shown apathy towards voting in the past and asked city dwellers to turn out in higher numbers. The first four phases have registered a turnout of 66.95 per cent. Other prominent candidates include Union ministers Piyush

Goyal (Mumbai North, Maharashtra), Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti (Fatehpur, UP) and Shantanu Thakur (Bangaon, WB); LJP (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan (Hajipur, Bihar), Shiv Sena’s Shrikant Shinde (Kalyan, Maharashtra), and BJP’s Rajiv Pratap Rudy and RJD president Lalu Prasad’s daughter Rohini Acharya (both Saran, Bihar).

Rahul, who has contested from Wayanad in Kerala, is also in the fight for Raebareli, a Nehru-Gandhi family pocket borough represented by his mother Sonia Gandhi since 2004. The BJP has fielded UP Minister Dinesh Pratap Singh. In Amethi, Irani, who had defeated Rahul in 2019, is seeking a second term, while KL Sharma, an aide of the Gandhi family, has been fielded by the Congress. Senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh is eyeing a fourth term from Lucknow. He is up against SP MLA from Lucknow Central Ravidas Mehrotra.

In the Faizabad Lok Sabha seat, which covers the temple town of Ayodhya, the electoral contest is mainly between sitting BJP MP Lallu Singh, who is seeking a hat-trick, and Awadhesh Prasad, the SP MLA from Milkipur (SC) Assembly constituency.

In Baramulla, besides Omar Abdullah, former separatist Sajad Lone, ex-MLA Sheikh Abdul Rashid alias ‘Engineer Rashid’, currently lodged in the Tihar jail, and the PDP’s former Rajya Sabha member Fayaz Ahmad Mir are among the 21 others contesting. In Ladakh, Congress candidate Tsering Namgyal, BJP’s Tashi Gyalson, and Independent candidate and NC rebel Haji Hanifa Jan are locked in a keen contest. About 8.95 crore people, including 4.26 crore female and 5,409 third gender, will cast their votes in the fifth phase. There are 7.81 lakh voters above 85 years, 24,792 above 100 years and 7.03 lakh voters with disabilities, who have been provided the option to vote from their homes. Polling for 23 states and union territories and 379 seats has been completed so far. The sixth and seventh phases are on May 25 and June 1. The counting of votes is on June 4. (With PTI inputs)

Youth casts ‘multiple votes’, EC takes note

After the Congress and Samajwadi Party posted a video of a youth in UP’s Farrukhabad purportedly casting multiple votes in favour of BJP candidate Mukesh Rajput, the Election Commission on Sunday said it had taken cognisance of the video and the authorities concerned had been told to take “prompt and effective action”.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Baramulla #Congress #Lok Sabha #Rahul Gandhi


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Pune luxury car accident: Father of teen, bar that served him liquor to be booked, say police

2
India

Swati Maliwal case: Bibhav Kumar formatted iPhone, CCTV footage of ‘assault’ incident blank, Delhi Police tell court

3
Delhi

Unrelenting heat disrupts daily life; Met office issues a red warning for Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi

4
India

'Had Sisodia been here, things wouldn't have been so bad for me', says AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal

5
Sports

Rohit Sharma lashes out at IPL broadcasters for breaching privacy

6
Delhi

AAP protest in Delhi: BJP has started 'Operation Jhaadu' to crush AAP, alleges Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

7
Trending

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma overwhelmed with emotions as RCB secures spot in IPL playoffs

8
World

Trade ties with India suspended due to ‘heavy duties’: Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar

9
World

Helicopter carrying Iran's hard-line president apparently crashes in foggy, mountainous region

10
India

Of strawberry shakes, drives and four newspapers a day: Ruskin Bond turns 90

Don't Miss

View All
Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet
Features

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet

Top News

Lok Sabha phase 5 live updates: Voting begins in 49 seats, several bigwigs in fray

Lok Sabha election 2024 phase 5 live updates: Voting begins in 49 seats, several bigwigs in fray

Phase-5: Spotlight on Rajnath, Smriti, Rahul

Phase-5: Spotlight on Rajnath, Smriti, Rahul

Polling in 49 seats across six states, 2 UTs today | Omar, L...

As mercury soars, footfall falls 50% to 50K at Golden Temple

As mercury soars, footfall falls 50% to 50K at Golden Temple

SGPC provides water coolers, sprinklers, additional mats for...

Here, men tell women who to vote for

Here, men tell women who to vote for

Men call the shots in rural Haryana I State has 47% female v...

‘Nehru was ready to give up Assam, had announced it’

‘Nehru was ready to give up Assam, had announced it’


Cities

View All

Residents of 550 villages lament as LS aspirants miss rural issues in discourse

Residents of 550 villages lament as LS aspirants miss rural issues in discourse

Drug peddler arrested with 598 grams of heroin

As mercury soars, footfall falls 50% to 50K at Golden Temple

Constituency Watch Amritsar: Represented by ‘bigwigs’, Amritsar still grapples with civic issues

Congress to hold election rallies in state on lines of BJP rallies for Modi: Khera

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

Chandigarh schools to close at 12 noon as temp continues to hover over 44°C

Chandigarh schools to close at 12 noon as temp continues to hover over 44°C

Zirakpur areas reel under power cuts

Cybercrime up in Mohali, victims lose Rs 9 crore in month

The Tribune Education Expo – 2024 gets overwhelming response

INDIA bloc manifesto promises free water

Police seized CCTV DVR, spreading false news to tarnish our image: AAP

Police seized CCTV DVR, spreading false news to tarnish our image: AAP

Party mulls legal options after Bibhav Kumar’s arrest

No permission was sought for AAP protest, say police

Bibhav erased phone data, assault footage blank: Cops

Kejri leads protest to BJP office, alleges ‘Op Jhaadu’ launched to wipe out AAP

Inter-state gang of robbers busted in Jalandhar

Inter-state gang of robbers busted in Jalandhar

Phagwara: 3 thieves in police net

Jalandhar: Cop overcomes injury with comeback medal

Over 9,300 attend second poll rehearsal in Jalandhar

INDIA VOTES 2024: Statement on Poonch attack distorted, put out of context, says ex-CM Charanjit Singh Channi

Missing 68-year-old woman’s body found in neighbour’s kitchen cabinet

Missing 68-year-old woman’s body found in neighbour’s kitchen cabinet

Samrala sizzles at 46.1°C, Ludhiana at 45.2°C

Pet registration programme goes astray in city

Open House What more needs to be done to check other sources of pollution, besides stubble burning?

Bittu promises Metro, EVs

Patiala: Staff must perform polling duty with responsibility, says District Election Officer

Patiala: Staff must perform polling duty with responsibility, says District Election Officer

MoU signed