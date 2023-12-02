 Phase-I of UP’s Ayodhya airport to be completed by December 15, a month ahead of Ram Temple opening : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Phase-I of UP’s Ayodhya airport to be completed by December 15, a month ahead of Ram Temple opening

Phase-I of UP’s Ayodhya airport to be completed by December 15, a month ahead of Ram Temple opening

Ram Temple will be inaugurated in Ayodhya on January 22 next year

Phase-I of UP’s Ayodhya airport to be completed by December 15, a month ahead of Ram Temple opening

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia and Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation VK Singh during the inspection of the under-construction Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport, in Ayodhya on December 2, 2023. @CMOfficeUP/PTI



PTI

Ayodhya, December 2

The first phase of an international airport being built here will be completed by December 15, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday.

Adityanath made the announcement after inspecting the construction work at the airport—Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport—along with Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation General V K Singh (retd).

The first phase of the airport will be completed a month before the inauguration of the Ram Temple here on January 22 next year.

The Chief Minister and the Union ministers also held a review meeting with officials related to the airport’s construction.

Talking to reporters, Adityanath said the holy city of Lord Shri Ram, according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, is becoming a new Ayodhya of new India.

The Chief Minister said that earlier there was a very small airstrip in Ayodhya measuring only 178 acres, adding it has now been designed as a big international airport.

He said the construction work of the new airport is going on a war footing by the Airports Authority of India after the state government provided 821 acres of land.

People will get the infrastructure necessary for the development of Ayodhya, Adityanath said, adding the government is making serious efforts to restore the city’s glory.

Union Minister Scindia said an attempt has been made to reflect the cultural potential of the airport in Ayodhya.

“In the first phase, the airport will be spread across 65,000 square feet. Its capacity will be to handle two to three flights every hour. Work is on to build a 2,200- metre-long runway. It means that Boeing 737 and Airbus 319 and 320 will be able to land at this airport. Initially, there is an airport apron for eight aircraft,” Scindia told reporters.

He also said that soon approval from the Cabinet will be taken for the second phase.

“In the second phase, as already said by the chief minister (Adityanath), the length of the runway will be increased from 2,200 metres to 3,700 metres. In other words, the length of the runway will be around four kilometres, so that international aircraft like Boeing 787 and Boeing 777 can land in Ayodhya,” Scindia said.

He added that the second phase of the airport will be of 50,000 square metres.

“Ayodhya city is a shining star on the national map, and it should be a shining star on the international map as well,” the Union minister said, adding that all of us are committed to fulfil this promise.

Scindia also remembered his grandmother Vijaya Raje Scindia who was a BJP leader during the Ram Temple movement in Ayodhya.

“I consider it my good fortune that today I got the privilege of applying Ayodhya’s soil on my forehead in the holy city, the birthplace of Lord Shri Ram. Today is also an emotional moment for me because my ‘Aaji Amma’ (referring to his grandmother) had a very emotional attachment with the soil of Ayodhya throughout her life.”

Earlier, Chief Minister Adityanath also performed ‘aarti’ and ‘darshan puja’ at the Hanumangarhi temple here. After this, he offered prayers at the Ram Temple.

He prayed for the welfare, happiness and prosperity of the country and the people of the state, the state government said in a statement.

The two Union ministers and Additional Chief Secretary (Civil Aviation) S P Goyal also offered prayers at Hanumangarhi and Ram Temple, the statement added.

After having the ‘darshan’ of Ram Lalla, Adityanath enquired about the progress of construction of the Ram Temple.

The members of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust briefed the chief minister regarding the construction of the temple, the statement said.

#Uttar Pradesh #Yogi Adityanath


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Court summons Bikram Majithia's MLA wife Ganieve Majithia

2
Diaspora

3 Khalistan supporters in New Zealand sentenced for plot to kill Kiwi radio host Harnek Singh

3
India

RAW faces West hostility as US bats for stronger ties

4
Delhi

20 flights diverted due to bad weather at Delhi airport

5
World

What is posthumous sperm retrieval? And how it offers solace to families whose men have died in Gaza war?

6
Trending

In viral video, Pakistan cricketers seen loading luggage in truck after landing in Australia for test match; sad fans ask 'bhai koi official staff nahi hai'

7
Entertainment

Rashmika Mandanna shuts down trolls in her viral kiss scene with Ranbir Kapoor as 'Animal' gets a grand opening of Rs 61 crore

8
Trending

Here is why netizens mention Rahul Gandhi as Modi-Meloni selfie goes insanely viral

9
Punjab

Muktsar man Diljeet Brar elected Speaker in Canada’s Manitoba Assembly

10
Entertainment

Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover reunite after 6 years, ready to revive their comedy magic on Netflix

Don't Miss

View All
On Air India Amritsar to London flight , video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral
Trending

On Air India Amritsar to London flight, video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral

State witnesses season’s first widespread snowfall
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh witnesses season's first widespread snowfall

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest Nov day ever
Chandigarh

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest November day ever

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer
Chandigarh

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer

NASA to send Indian to space station, says ISRO’s Somanath
India

NASA to send Indian to International Space Station, says ISRO chief S Somanath

Tunnel rescue: ‘Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga’
India

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: 'Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga'

Haryana's whiz kid strikes jackpot, wins Rs 1 crore in ‘KBC 15'
Haryana

Haryana's whizkid wins Rs 1 crore at 'KBC 15'

Woman takes on shooters during attack on her son
Haryana

Bhiwani woman takes on shooters with broom during attack on her son

Top News

Israel intensifies its assault on southern Gaza, causing renewed concern about civilian deaths

Israel-Hamas conflict: Israel bombards southern Gaza as humanitarian crisis reaches ‘breaking point’

193 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since truce ended ...

After loss to Pakistan, India's envoy defends track record at UNESCO

After loss to Pakistan, India's envoy defends track record at UNESCO

Pakistan on November 24 beat India in an election to UNESCO ...

Lot at stake for regional satraps ahead of counting of votes for assembly polls

Lot at stake for regional satraps ahead of counting of votes for Assembly polls

Votes cast in the Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan an...

3 Khalistan supporters in New Zealand sentenced for plot to kill Kiwi radio host Harnek Singh

3 Khalistan supporters in New Zealand sentenced for plot to kill Kiwi radio host Harnek Singh

Sarvjeet Sidhu, pleaded guilty to attempted murder, while Su...

Retired judges have kept India’s arbitral system in ‘tight-fist grip’: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar

Retired judges have kept India’s arbitral system in ‘tight-fist grip’: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar

Vice-President applauds CJI Chandrachud’s ‘bold’ and ‘timely...


Cities

View All

Three suspects arrested for murder bid in Ranjit Avenue

Amritsar: Three suspects arrested for murder bid in Ranjit Avenue

Two nabbed with 210-gm heroin

Arvind Kejriwal's Punjab visit today, farm unions not on same page over blockades

Another recovery agent robbed of Rs 1.25 lakh

Protest over contaminated water supply, choked sewer

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Muktsar man Diljeet Brar elected Speaker in Canada’s Manitoba Assembly

Poor drainage bane of Zirakpur

Poor drainage bane of Zirakpur

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation in dock for flooding of High Court premises

High Court: Human nature’s rebellion against graft sparks hope

Military Literature Festival: Spreading awareness on national security

1,260 vehicles scrapped at Chandigarh's Industrial Area centre in 7 months

Three Vistara flights diverted to Jaipur, Ahmedabad due to low visibility at Delhi airport

20 flights diverted due to bad weather at Delhi airport

New cyber crime: Noida logs first case of 'digital arrest', woman duped of over Rs 11 lakh

Delhi continues to reel under pollution, AQI recorded at 372

Delhi L-G gives nod to 83 more establishments to operate 24x7

Principal Secy pulled up over poor state of roads

Make sugar mills operational: Cane farmers to Punjab govt

Make sugar mills operational: Cane farmers to Punjab govt

Ahead of Jalandhar MC elections, 3 AAP leaders get new responsibilities

'Our Iraqi employer stripped us, kept us locked in washrooms'

Voter registration camps across Jalandhar district from today

Akalis urge Governor to recommend CBI probe into Sultanpur Lodhi gurdwara attack

Lone Delhi flight operated 28 days in 3 months, Centre pulls up carrier

Lone Delhi flight operated 28 days in 3 months, Centre pulls up carrier

Play proactive role in war against AIDS: Health Minister to youth

Dengue stings 9 more

Always try to act strict against criminals: CP

Gangster Sanjeev received six gunshots, Gopi 2, says autopsy

40 students of government school in Sangrur fall ill after allegedly eating ‘poor quality food’

40 students of government school in Sangrur fall ill after allegedly eating ‘poor quality food’

Patiala: 2 student factions of Punjabi University again at loggerheads

Prisoners to run fuel station in Patiala

Samana to get new bus terminus soon

Three nabbed for theft, over 1kg gold, 1kg silver recovered