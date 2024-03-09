Philanthropist Sudha Murty nominated to Rajya Sabha

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 8

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday nominated independent educator, author and philanthropist Sudha Murty to the Rajya Sabha. Congratulating her, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a post on X said, “I am delighted that the President nominated @SmtSudhaMurty Ji to the Rajya Sabha. Sudha Ji’s contributions to diverse fields, including social work, philanthropy and education, have been immense and inspiring. Her presence in the Rajya Sabha is a powerful testament to our ‘Nari Shakti’, exemplifying the strength and potential of women in shaping our nation’s destiny.” Top ministers, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and senior BJP brass hailed the nomination.

Murty is the wife of Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy. She was born in Karnataka’s Shiggaon and is the mother-in-law of British premier Rishi Sunak. She holds a 0.83 per cent stake in Infosys, currently valued at nearly Rs 5,600 crore. Murty, an author of several impactful books, made unconventional career choices right from the start. She completed her BE in electrical engineering and masters in computer science from the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore. She was awarded the Padma Shri in 2006 and Padma Bhushan in January this year.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Droupadi Murmu #Narendra Modi #Rajya Sabha