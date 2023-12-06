Physiotherapist slits wife's throat in Lucknow

IANS

Lucknow, December 6

A physiotherapist allegedly murdered his wife by slitting her throat in his house in Thakurganj area here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident came to light when the woman's mother visited the house on Tuesday and found her body in a room.

Police said the accused had lost a considerable amount in betting and a tiff between the couple could have led to the murder.

The suspect, Anandeshwar, 40, is on the run.

Kamala, a resident of Naka Hindola, informed the police that she visited the house of her daughter, Sandhya Sahu, 38, in Thakurganj, on Tuesday noon and found her body wrapped in a bedsheet in a room in the backyard of the house. Blood was splattered all over the room and Sandhya had a deep cut on her throat, Kamala said.

ADCP, west zone, CN Sinha said preliminary investigation revealed that Kamala tried to contact her daughter on Monday night but she did not respond.

In the morning, Sandhya's son, Shaurya, 9, called Kamala and informed her that his parents were not at home.

Kamla reached the house and found her daughter's body.

The ADCP said Sandhya's brother, Aman Sahu, lodged a complaint with the police charging Anandeshwar with murder.

He alleged that Anandeshwar and his brother Mintu had assaulted Sandhya in the past too, and a police case was also registered.

Anandeshwar married Sandhya in 2008.

