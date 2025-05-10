PIL in SC seeks direction not to allow registration 'Operation Sindoor' as trademark

A PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the authorities not to allow registration of a trademark under the name 'Operation Sindoor', saying it should not be exploited commercially.

Responding to the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian Armed Forces carried out strikes in Pakistan at various locations under 'Operation Sindoor'.

Filed by Dev Ashish Dubey, the PIL stated that five persons have filed applications under Class 41, which covers services like education and entertainment, for registration of trademark under the name and style "Operation Sindoor" with respective trademark registry.

"Therefore, the 'Operation Sindoor' involves the emotions not only of the people of the country but also those who have sacrificed their life for the country and in the instant killing of innocent civilians in Pahalgam, which sparked nation-wide outrage," the PIL submitted.

The name 'Operation Sindoor' symbolises the sacrifice of widows of many soldiers, who have achieved martyrdom in the fight against terrorism which is mainly being sponsored by Pakistan, it said.

"The petitioner submits that the said operation under the 'Operation Sindoor' should not be allowed to be misused for commercial exploitation by...who only wants to take advantage of the public emotion for their own commercial gain," the PIL contended.