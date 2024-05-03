Pilot injured as helicopter on its way to pick Shiv Sena leader crashes in Maharashtra's Raigad

Mumbai, May 3
The pilot of a helicopter was injured after it tilted during landing in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Friday, a police official said.
The chopper was scheduled to pick Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare for a public rally in connection with the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, he said.
The helicopter got tilted when the pilot tried to land on a makeshift helipad at Mahad around 9.30 am, he said.
While the pilot suffered injuries, the helicopter's rotor blades got damaged in the incident, he said, citing preliminary findings.
