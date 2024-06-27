Pitroda returns as chairman of Indian Overseas Congress

New Delhi, June 26
Sam Pitroda, who had stepped down as chairman of Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) in May following a controversy over his allegedly racist remarks, was today reappointed.
“The Congress president has reappointed Sam Pitroda as chairman of Indian Overseas Congress with immediate effect,” a press release issued by Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal said.
Writing on X, Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said during the recent election campaign, Pitroda had made some statements and comments that were totally unacceptable to the Indian National Congress.
"By mutual consent, he stepped down as IOC chairman. Subsequently, he clarified the context in which statements were made and how they were later distorted by the Modi campaign. The Congress president has reappointed him on the assurance that he will not in future leave room for such controversies to arise," Ramesh wrote.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Looking forward to the results of India's inquiry into Pannun case: US
In November last year, US federal prosecutors charged Indian...
Increase in anti-conversion laws, hate speech for minorities in India concerning: Antony Blinken
His remarks come at the release of the annual State Departme...
South Africa banish semifinal jinx with 9-wicket win over Afghanistan, enter maiden T20 World Cup final
They will face the winners of the second semifinal between I...
Amid oust-Sukhbir Badal call, key Akali Dal panel rallies behind him
BJP stooges trying to split party: Harsimrat
CBI gets custody of 2 in NEET paper leak case
Probe widens, Kolkata, Maha cases under lens