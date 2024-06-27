Pitroda returns as chairman of Indian Overseas Congress

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 26

Sam Pitroda, who had stepped down as chairman of Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) in May following a controversy over his allegedly racist remarks, was today reappointed.

“The Congress president has reappointed Sam Pitroda as chairman of Indian Overseas Congress with immediate effect,” a press release issued by Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal said.

Writing on X, Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said during the recent election campaign, Pitroda had made some statements and comments that were totally unacceptable to the Indian National Congress.

"By mutual consent, he stepped down as IOC chairman. Subsequently, he clarified the context in which statements were made and how they were later distorted by the Modi campaign. The Congress president has reappointed him on the assurance that he will not in future leave room for such controversies to arise," Ramesh wrote.

