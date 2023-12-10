Piyush Goyal joins ‘so beautiful, so elegant, looking like a wow’ trend; watch video

ANI

Mumbai, December 10

Union minister Piyush Goyal is the latest entrant to the “just looking like a wow” trend.

The minister while flagging off a ‘One Bharat Sari Walkathon’ in Mumbai on Sunday morning, which saw participation by several celebrities, said “I just want to say, this is a wow. So beautiful, so elegant, looking like a wow.”

The celebrities who were part of the walkathon included Sonali Bendre, and Rupali Ganguly, among others.

To highlight the beauty of the sari walkathon, Minister Goyal used the ‘Just like a wow’ trend which has taken the internet by storm.

Terming the women who were participating in the walkathon as “wonderful who make this country proud”, she said it was India’s time.

“Bharat ka time aa gaya hain. Yahi samay hain, yahi samay hain. (The time for India has come. This is the time, this is the time. Go for it),” Piyush motivated the women participants ahead of the flag-off.

This “looking like a wow” trend is gaining traction by day in India.

It reportedly started with a video of a woman named Jasmeen Kaur enthusiastically selling salwar suits on one of her social media accounts. In the video, Kaur repeatedly uses the phrase “just looking like a wow” to describe the clothes she is offering, making the video go viral.

Coming back to the walkathon, the event organised by the Ministry of Textiles aimed to promote the handloom sari culture in India by inviting the participation of women across the country to showcase their ways of wearing saris and thus present India as a country of “Unity in Diversity”.

More than 5000 women including leading professionals, Bollywood and television personalities, sports personalities, businesswomen, designers, influencers, housewives, women from the music industry and many more joined the event adorned in their distinctive traditional attire.

Previously, such a Sari Walkathon was organised in Surat.

The Minister of State for Textiles Darshana Jardosh and Member of Parliament - Lok Sabha Poonam Mahajan also today jointly flagged off the Mumbai Edition of ‘One Bharat Sari Walkathon’.

The Handloom sector is a symbol of our country’s rich and varied cultural heritage, besides being one of the key sectors employing a large number of people, especially women. The handloom sector of India engages more than 35 lakh persons. The art of handloom sari weaving has traditional values attached to it and each region has exquisite saris varieties, says Textile Ministry.

The uniqueness of saris such as Paithani, Kotpad, Kota doria, Tangail, Pochampally, Kancheepuram, Thirubuvanam, Jamdani, Santipuri, Chanderi, Maheshwari, Patola, Moirangphee, Banarasi Brocade, Tanchoi, Bhagalpuri Silk, Bawan Buti, Pashmina Sari etc. to name a few attracts saris across the globe with exclusive art, weaves, designs and traditional motifs.

