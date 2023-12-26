 Plane grounded in France set for Mumbai landing : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Plane grounded in France set for Mumbai landing

Plane grounded in France set for Mumbai landing

Many passengers seek asylum in France

Plane grounded in France set for Mumbai landing

Passengers, mostly Indians, board the grounded plane at Vatry airport in France on Monday. PTI



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, December 25

A plane with 300 passengers, mostly Indians, will land in Mumbai airport on Monday-Tuesday intervening night after being cleared to fly back from France where it had been grounded since Thursday on suspicion of human trafficking.

As reported by The Tribune, four judges on Sunday thought it best to permit the Indians to return to their home country. The passengers had boarded a chartered flight from the UAE to Nicaragua. After getting an anonymous tip, the plane was grounded in France where it had stopped for refuelling.

Reports said about a dozen passengers have sought political asylum and have declined to return. Local media reports said another dozen passengers were expected to take the same plea or demand they be flown to Nicaragua as promised.

The Nicaragua-bound Airbus A340 and its Indian passengers were being held at Vatry airport, 150 km from Paris, where it had arrived on Thursday from Dubai.

The four judges aided by lawyers questioned many of the passengers for two days and then decided to send the passengers back to their home country. Countries such as Honduras and Nicaragua are favoured landing points for illegal migrants who then make their way to the US via Mexico.

On Monday, local authorities told the media that the plane which had obtained the necessary clearances was set to take off. It took off for Mumbai around 2.30 pm (local time).

However, two passengers, identified as Indians, have not been allowed to leave and are in detention pending slapping of charges. The two were detained on Friday “to verify” whether their role “may have been different than the others in this transport, and under what conditions and with what objectives”, reported the French newspaper, Le Monde.

Security agencies will further question the two to ascertain their links with human smuggling rings that assist undocumented foreigners from entering another country.

Two detained

Two passengers, identified as Indians, have not been allowed to leave and have been detained “to verify” their role in the transportation of the passengers to Nicaragua

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#France #Mumbai


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Wedding photos of Arbaaz Khan and Shura Khan are all about love

2
World

Grounded Romanian plane with 276 Indians leaves French airport for India; 25 passengers seek asylum

3
Punjab

Rape accused from Punjab’s Fatehgarh Sahib flees custody after being detained at Delhi airport on arrival from Bahrain

4
Punjab

Dense to very dense fog likely in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh in next few days

5
Diaspora

Indian-origin stand-up comedian Neel Nanda dies at 32

6
India

Cold wave tightens grip on north India; dense fog at various places; Delhi airport issues passenger advisory

7
J & K

Brig among three Army officers shifted over death of 3 civilians

8
J & K

Army Chief General Manoj Pande visits Poonch, exhorts commanders to conduct ops in ‘most professional manner’

9
India

Newsclick portal's HR head Amit Chakravarty moves Delhi court seeking to turn approver in UAPA case

10
India

I have severed all ties with wrestling and have nothing to do with it, says Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Don't Miss

View All
UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Top News

J&K Civilian deaths : Conduct ops professionally: Army Chief to commanders

J&K Civilian deaths : Conduct ops professionally: Army Chief to commanders

Court of Inquiry begins | Police register murder case

EAM lands in Russia on unusual 5-day visit; trade, energy on table

EAM lands in Russia on unusual 5-day visit; trade, energy on table

Over 100 drones shot down along border, 500 kg heroin seized this year

Over 100 drones shot down along border, 500 kg heroin seized this year

Poor visibility as dense fog engulfs Haryana

Poor visibility as dense fog engulfs Haryana

Hits road & rail traffic, but favourable for wheat crop

Tourists head for Lahaul, over 28,000 vehicles cross Atal Tunnel in 24 hours

Tourists head for Lahaul, over 28,000 vehicles cross Atal Tunnel in 24 hours

Area from tunnel up to Sissu divided into 3 sectors for bett...


Cities

View All