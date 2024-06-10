Plane lands, another takes off within minutes; DGCA probes incident

PTI

Mumbai, June 9

Aviation regulator DGCA is probing an incident of an IndiGo plane landing and an Air India aircraft takingoff from the same runway in less than a minute at the Mumbai airport, officials said on Sunday.

The watchdog has de-rostered the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) who was on duty at the time of the incident on Saturday, while IndiGo has initiated a probe into the matter, they added. A purported video of one plane landing and another taking off from the same runway has been shared on social media.

“We are conducting a probe and have already de-rostered the ATCO involved in the incident,” the DGCA official said. Mumbai airport is a single-runway operation with two crossing runways’ 09/27 and 14/32 that handles over 850 flights per day. On a single runway RW27 at the Mumbai airport, there are around 46 arrivals and departures per hour.

IndiGo said its aircraft continued the approach and landing as per the ATC instructions. “On June 8, IndiGo flight 6E 6053 from Indore was given landing clearance by ATC at Mumbai Airport.

