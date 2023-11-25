Planes losing GPS signals over West Asia, DGCA flags risks

New Delhi, November 24
Amid reports that some civilian planes may be losing global positioning system (GPS) signals while flying over parts of West Asia, the airlines regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday issued an advisory flagging risks and mitigation measures.
The advisory to airlines through the Airports Authority of India is specifically on Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) interference in airspace.
The circular highlights emerging threats of GNSS jamming and spoofing, various geographical areas (including Iran) where it has been observed, and its potential impact on aircraft and ground-based systems.
Given increasing reports of GNSS interference over airspace in West Asia in the recent past, DGCA had also formed an internal committee on October 4.
