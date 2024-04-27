Plea listed on May 6, Kejriwal appeals to SC for early hearing

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 26

Noticing that his petition challenging the Delhi High court’s verdict upholding his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to the excise scam was listed on May 6, and not in the week commencing April 29 as ordered earlier, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Friday knocked at the Supreme Court’s door.

Was slated for hearing next week While issuing notice to the ED on Kejriwal’s petition challenging the Delhi HC verdict upholding his arrest in the case, a Bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Dipankar Datta had on April 15 posted the matter for further hearing in the week commencing April 29

“Your Lordship directed that the Arvind Kejriwal matter to be listed in week commencing (April) 29, I suddenly find it... they (ED) have filed a reply… The case list is showing on 6th (May) now… There is urgency,” senior counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi told a Bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna on behalf of the CM.

“You move an email, we will take it up,” Justice Khanna told Singhvi. While issuing notice to the ED on Kejriwal’s petition challenging the Delhi HC verdict upholding his arrest in the case, a Bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Dipankar Datta had on April 15 posted the matter for further hearing in the week commencing April 29.

It had asked the ED to respond to Kejriwal’s petition by April 24 and given time till April 27 to Kejriwal to file his rejoinder the ED’s reply.

