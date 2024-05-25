PM admitted liquor scam fake: Kejriwal on ‘thief’ remark

New Delhi, May 24
A day after PM Narendra Modi, in a veiled swipe at Arvind Kejriwal, said an “experienced thief knew how to cover his ground”, the Delhi CM retorted saying the PM had “confessed in front of the country that the liquor scam was fake and no proof was found”.
“Finally, PM Modi has admitted the so-called liquor scam is fake and his ED and CBI have no evidence or recovered any money,” Kejriwal said in a digital message. He was referring to the PM’s comments to a TV channel last night where, answering a question on Kejriwal’s claim that no money was recovered, Modi said, “An experienced thief knows how to cover the ground. A former government officer also knows how the ED and the CBI function.”
The AAP chief said the truth was that Modi was making the excuse that Kejriwal was an experienced thief only to “justify his wrong arrest”.
