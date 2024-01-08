PM Modi: ‘Citizen first, dignity first, justice first’ spirit of 3 new laws

Tribune News Service

Animesh Singh

New Delhi, January 7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the enactment of the three new criminal laws was a paradigm shift in the criminal justice system as these had been framed with the spirit of “citizen first, dignity first and justice first”, and instead of working with “danda”, the police force now needed to work with “data”.

‘Sensitise women to their rights’ Lays focus on sensitising women, girls to their rights and protection provided under new criminal laws

Underscores need for reinforcing the positive image of the police

Says Indian police should transform into a modern and world-class force to realise the vision of a developed India by 2047

Suggests use of social media for giving advance info on natural calamities and disaster relief

Urges government officials to stay in border villages for “better connect” with local population

Says Aditya-L1’s success similar to that of Chandrayaan-3 mission

Modi stated this during his address at the culmination of the three-day all-India conference of DGPs and IGPs in Jaipur.

He exhorted the top police brass to think imaginatively to convey the emotional spirit behind the newly enacted laws to different sections of society. Modi also laid special focus on sensitising women and girls to their rights and protection provided to them under the new criminal laws.

The Prime Minister urged the police to focus on women safety by ensuring that women could work fearlessly “kabhi bhi aur kahin bhi” (anywhere, anytime).

Modi underscored the need for reinforcing the positive image of the police among citizens. He suggested the use of social media at the police station level for disseminating positive information and messages for the benefit of citizens. He also suggested the use of social media for disseminating advance information on natural calamities and disaster relief. To strengthen the citizen-police connect, the Prime Minister recommended organising sports events between the police force and common citizens.

Highlighting the success of India’s first solar mission Aditya-L1 and the swift rescue of 21 crew members from a hijacked vessel in Arabian Sea by the Indian Navy, he said such achievements showed that India was emerging as a major power in the world. The conference deliberated on critical components of national security, including the newly enacted criminal laws, threats emanating from artificial intelligence and deepfake, counter-terrorism strategies, Left wing extremism, emerging cyber threats and worldwide counter-radicalisation initiatives.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Narendra Modi