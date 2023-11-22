PM: Congress symbol of corruption, appeasement

PTI

Jaipur, November 21

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Congress was a symbol of corruption, nepotism and appeasement — three evils preventing India from becoming a developed nation.

Addressing a public meeting in poll-bound Rajasthan’s Baran district, he claimed that Congress leaders were unruly and the people of the state were suffering as the ruling party had handed them over to robbers, rioters and criminals.

“As long as three enemies of the country — corruption, nepotism and appeasement — are among us, it will be difficult to fulfil the resolution to make India a developed nation. The Congress is the biggest symbol of these three evils,” PM Modi said.

“Today, even children in Rajasthan are saying ‘Gehlot ji, you won’t get votes’,” he said.

Besides Baran, PM Modi also addressed public meetings in Kota and Karauli districts. He targeted the Congress over the law and order situation in Rajasthan.

In Kota, he said the countdown of the Congress government had begun.

“The magician can do any type of black magic but it will not work on the people of Rajasthan. The Congress government will be wiped on December 3,” PM Modi said.

#Congress #Narendra Modi #Rajasthan