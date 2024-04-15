PM cut off from people, not being made aware of truth: Priyanka

New Delhi, April 14
Launching a stinging attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday said he was completely cut off from people and their issues, and those around him are too scared to tell him the truth.
“Your biggest problem is inflation. I believe that Modiji is not able to understand that. When there is too much power, people do not tell the truth. Officers and colleagues are scared of telling him about the reality and then the individual gets cut off from people,” the Congress leader said at a public meeting in Rajasthan’s Jalore.
Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s son Vaibhav Gehlot is contesting from Jalore as Congress candidate in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. Priyanka said though inflation and unemployment were two of the biggest problems of the country, there was no one to listen.
“We also feel proud when events like the G20 Summit are held in India. But another reality is that poor people are suffering from the rising inflation and youngsters due to unemployment,” she said.
She claimed that the ruling BJP is not fighting against corruption. “Its claims are hollow. It only wants to gag the Opposition,” she said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Days after attack on consulate, Iran fires 300 drones, missiles at Israel
99% shots thwarted: Israel; G7 condemns ‘brazen attack’ | Bi...
Iran-Israel crisis tests India’s diplomacy
New Delhi finds itself in a delicate spot to do the balancin...
It’s official, Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi to fight from Jalandhar
Congress’s Punjab list of 6 out, Dharamvira picked for Patia...
Pro-poor, anti-graft push in BJP’s sop-free manifesto
Simultaneous polls, UCC, CAA promised | NRC, MSP skipped