PM invites Joe Biden to be Republic Day chief guest

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: PM Modi, during G20 bilateral, invited US President Joe Biden to be the chief guest for the Republic Day celebrations on January 26, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti said. PTI

Normal life hit on Day 2 of 48-hr Manipur bandh

Imphal: Normal life was hit in Manipur’s Imphal valley districts on Wednesday, the second day of the 48-hour shutdown called by Meiteis against the arrest of five “village defence volunteers”. PTI

Another convict in Beant case granted bail

Chandigarh: A local court has granted bail to Shamsher Singh, a convict in the assassination case of former CM Beant Singh. Earlier, four convicts in the case were released on bail from the Burail jail.

