PM invites Joe Biden to be Republic Day chief guest

New Delhi: PM Modi, during G20 bilateral, invited US President Joe Biden to be the chief guest for the Republic Day celebrations on January 26, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti said. PTI
Normal life hit on Day 2 of 48-hr Manipur bandh
Imphal: Normal life was hit in Manipur’s Imphal valley districts on Wednesday, the second day of the 48-hour shutdown called by Meiteis against the arrest of five “village defence volunteers”. PTI
Another convict in Beant case granted bail
Chandigarh: A local court has granted bail to Shamsher Singh, a convict in the assassination case of former CM Beant Singh. Earlier, four convicts in the case were released on bail from the Burail jail.
