PM Justin Trudeau's remarks illustrated political space given in Canada to separatism, extremism: India

India had summoned Canadian deputy high commissioner and lodged a strong protest over raising of pro-'Khalistan' slogans at event in presence of Trudeau and other leaders

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Reuters file



PTI

New Delhi, May 2

Days after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made some comments relating to Khalistani elements in his country, India on Thursday said the remarks once again illustrated the political space given in Canada to separatism, extremism, and violence.

On Sunday, Trudeau addressed a Khalsa Day event in Toronto that was attended by some pro-Khalistan people.

Trudeau, referring to activities by pro-Khalistani elements, reportedly told media on the sideline of the event that “our job is not to crack down on political protest”.

“PM Trudeau has made such remarks earlier as well. His remarks illustrate once again the political space that has been given in Canada to separatism, extremism, and violence,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.

“This not only impacts India-Canada relations but also encourages a climate of violence and criminality in Canada to the detriment of its own citizens,” he said when asked about Trudeau's remarks.

India on Monday summoned the Canadian deputy high commissioner and lodged a strong protest with him over raising of pro-'Khalistan' slogans at the event in presence of Trudeau and several other leaders.

On the sidelines of the event, the Canadian prime minister also told the media that the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18 last year created “a problem” and that he cannot ignore it.

Nijjar was a Khalistani separatist and he was wanted in India on various terror charges.

“It is a problem in our relations with India because we cannot ignore that,” Trudeau said on the killing of Nijjar.

The ties between India and Canada came under severe strain following Trudeau's allegations in September last year of a “potential” involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Nijjar.

New Delhi rejected Trudeau's charges as “absurd”.

Days after Trudeau's allegations, India asked Ottawa to downsize its diplomatic presence in the country to ensure parity.

Subsequently, Canada withdrew 41 diplomats and their family members from India.

India has been asserting that its “core issue” with Canada remained that of the space given to separatists, terrorists and anti-India elements in that country.

Following Trudeau's allegations last year, India temporarily suspended issuance of visas to Canadian citizens. The visa services were resumed several weeks later.

