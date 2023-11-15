PM launches Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra to promote central schemes

Khunti (Jharkhand), November 15
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’, a nationwide programme aimed at reaching out to citizens who are eligible for various central schemes but have not benefitted so far.
He flagged off five specially designed Information, Education and Communication (IEC) vans from Khunti to mark the launch of the yatra. Similar vans were flagged off from other districts across the country having significant tribal population.
The campaign to reach out to beneficiaries of the Centre’s flagship programmes both in rural and urban areas would culminate on January 25, 2024.
The yatra would cover 2.7 lakh gram panchayats and around 15,000 urban locations where ground-level activities would take place using these automated IEC vans.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
36 killed, 19 injured as bus falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda
Rescue operation has been launched and some bodies recovered
Rohit Sharma falls after giving India a brisk start against New Zealand in World Cup semifinal
Both India and New Zealand decided to go with the same playi...
Passengers face inconvenience as Haryana Roadways employees go on strike over death of driver
The driver was killed by assailants in Ambala on the interve...
Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Landslide, technical issues in drilling machine affect rescue operation
The labourers are safe, and oxygen, electricity, medicines, ...
5 die in road accident in Haryana's Kurukshetra
The accident occurs near Thikri village on the national high...