PM launches Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra to promote central schemes

PTI

Khunti (Jharkhand), November 15

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’, a nationwide programme aimed at reaching out to citizens who are eligible for various central schemes but have not benefitted so far.

He flagged off five specially designed Information, Education and Communication (IEC) vans from Khunti to mark the launch of the yatra. Similar vans were flagged off from other districts across the country having significant tribal population.

The campaign to reach out to beneficiaries of the Centre’s flagship programmes both in rural and urban areas would culminate on January 25, 2024.

The yatra would cover 2.7 lakh gram panchayats and around 15,000 urban locations where ground-level activities would take place using these automated IEC vans.

#Bharat #Jharkhand #Narendra Modi