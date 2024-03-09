 PM Modi accuses Congress of ignoring NE development for decades : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • PM Modi accuses Congress of ignoring NE development for decades

PM Modi accuses Congress of ignoring NE development for decades

Inaugurates projects worth Rs 17,500 crore in Assam

PM Modi accuses Congress of ignoring NE development for decades

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during a public meeting in Jorhat district, Assam, on March 9, 2024. PTI



PTI

Jorhat, March 9

Asserting that the Northeast’s development is crucial to fulfil the objective of ‘Viksit Bharat’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday accused the Congress of ignoring the region for decades.

Speaking at a public gathering in Meleng Meteli Pothar, after inaugurating projects worth Rs 17,500 crore in Assam, the Prime Minister emphasised the significance of Northeast India’s development for realising the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India).

He criticised the previous Congress government, stating that they had neglected the region for decades since Independence.

‘During Congress rule, foundation stones of many development projects were laid, photographs were taken but after that it was forgotten for years’, Modi said.

It was left to the BJP government to complete many projects that had been started by the Congress, he added.

‘Our government has given special emphasis on infrastructure, health and energy projects for the overall development of the region’, he said.

The Prime Minister said on Saturday morning he had visited the Kaziranga National Park, and its natural beauty and rich biodiversity will always be etched in his memories.

‘The Kaziranga National Park is known for its famed one-horned rhinoceros, tiger, elephants and swamp deers while it is a paradise for bird watchers’, he said.

He accused the previous Congress government’s “insensitive and unplanned conservation strategy” that led to poaching in the park.

Around 27 rhinos were killed in 2013 but the number of such poaching incidents came down to zero in 2022 due to the NDA government’s policies, he said.

Referring to the unveiling of the ‘Statue of Valour’ of legendary Ahom General Lachit Barphukan earlier at Hollongapar, the PM said this was a “tribute to his courage and is a symbol of our government’s recognition of the braveheart’.

‘Both Virasat and Vikas (heritage and development) is the mantra of our double-engine government and we are committed to the development of the state and North East’, he said.

Modi said the BJP government has also initiated expansion of the Digboi and Guwahati refineries which will double the capacities while the expansion of the Numaligarh refinery will treble its capacity.

“Modi considers the people of North East as his family members and several projects have been initiated for the development of the region’, he said.

It is indeed a memorable day that 5.5 lakh houses, under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G), were handed over to families in Assam on a single day whereas ‘earlier during the Congress rule, people did not even get a single house”, he said.

‘It is not that people have only got ownership of a pucca house, but they have got it with a toilet, gas and electricity connections and tap water supply’, Modi said.

In Assam, 18 lakh people have already got houses in their names with most of them registered in the names of women, he added.

‘It is our effort to make the lives of women better and to empower them further, we have decided to strengthen the Self Help Groups (SHGs)’, he added.

The presence of so many ‘lakhpati baideos’ at the meeting was also an example of how the lives of women have improved during the last ten years, he added.

He said the inauguration and foundation stone laying of medical colleges and hospitals in the state will soon make the region a hub for healthcare facilities.

The Prime Minister dedicated to the nation important projects like the 718km long Barauni-Guwahati Pipeline and a new medical Medical College and Hospital at Tinsukia.

He also dedicated to the nation important railway projects worth more than Rs 1,300 crore in Assam and laid the foundation stone of projects under the Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North Eastern Region (PM-DevINE) scheme including the Medical College and Hospital at Sivasagar and a Hemato-Lymphoid centre in Guwahati.

He also laid the foundation stone of important projects of oil and gas sector including capacity expansion of Digboi and Guwahati Refineries along with installation of Catalytic Reforming Unit (CRU) and augmentation of Facilities at Betkuchi (Guwahati) Terminal of the Indian Oil Corporation Limited.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Assam #Bharat #Congress #Narendra Modi


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Hyderabad woman found murdered in Australia; ‘accused’ husband flies to India with son and hands him over to his in-laws

2
India

First of 180 Tejas Mark 1A aircraft set to be delivered by March-end

3
India

Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by tomorrow, Supreme Court tells SBI

4
India

10 additional judges of Punjab and Haryana High Court made permanent

5
India

Two Election Commissioners likely to be appointed by March 15: Sources

6
Punjab

Punjab & Haryana High Court gets 10 more regular judges

7
Trending

John Cena walks naked into Oscars to present award for best costume design; stuns fans

8
Punjab

For Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat, BJP zeroes in on four candidates

9
Punjab

Rail roko: Farmers squat on rail tracks in Punjab, Haryana; services hit

10
India

India inks $100 bn free trade pact with 4 European nations

Don't Miss

View All
Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals
Chandigarh

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals

Making political waves in Canada, US
Punjab

Malerkotla scions making political waves in Canada, America

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner
India

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner Wakeel Hasan

World record for largest parantha made in holy city
Amritsar

Guinness World Record for largest parantha made in holy city Amritsar

Top News

PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stone for 114 NH projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore

PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...

Supreme Court to hear SBI's plea in electoral bonds case today

Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by tomorrow, Supreme Court tells SBI

A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...

Congress leader Jaya Thakur moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new election commissioners

Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs

Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...

We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali

We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali

Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...

Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh

Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh

The grid is operated and owned by Punjab State Transmission ...


Cities

View All

Several trains cancelled, delayed as farmers protest on rail tracks

Several trains cancelled, delayed as farmers protest on rail tracks

Amritsar: Vallah vegetable, fruit market grapples with unhygienic conditions

53-member Punjabi writers’ delegation returns from Lahore

Punjab minister Harbhajan Singh ETO lays stone of Rs 78 crore projects in three constituencies

AAP lacks face for Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

First international film festival in Chandigarh from March 27-31 to open with 'The Taste of Things'

First international film festival in Chandigarh from March 27-31 to open with 'The Taste of Things'

Chandigarh MC's F&CC members elected unanimously after BJP's councillor Jasmanpreet Singh drops out

Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh

Speeding luxury car rams into shop in Mohali, tea vendor dies

Scripting success: 138 healthy babies born to HIV +ve mothers

Supreme Court asks Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal whether he wants to tender apology in defamation case

Supreme Court asks Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal whether he wants to tender apology in defamation case

Delhi High Court denies anticipatory bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in money-laundering case

Delhi borewell death: Police register case against unidentified person

Man dies after falling into borewell

Give relief to his family, those of others: BJP

Rail roko agitation: Rail traffic hit, passengers a harried lot

Farmers' agitation: Rail traffic hit, passengers a harried lot

Jalandhar: Immigration firms continue to violate norms, admn oblivious

Jalandhar MP Sushil Kumar Rinku writes to Railway Minister

Olympian Gurjit Kaur to captain Punjab women’s hockey team

Open house: What steps should be taken to check Illegal parking along roads in the city?

9 trains cancelled, passengers face trouble as farmers block rail traffic in Ludhiana

9 trains cancelled, passengers face trouble as farmers block rail traffic in Ludhiana

BKU (Lakhowal) to attend mahapanchayat in Delhi on March 14

Open House: What needs to be done to encourage more participation by women in agriculture endeavours?

Ludhiana police dispose of 3,782 complaints at ‘Rahat Camps’

Three land in police net for murder bid at private hospital in Ludhiana

Another protesting farmer dies in Patiala; 7 such deaths reported in 26 days

Another protesting farmer dies at Patiala hospital; 7th such death in almost a month

Lok Sabha polls: Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann in Patiala today; ticket hopefuls intensify activities

Central jail Patiala hosts prison Olympics zonal matches

Farmers stop train for 5 hours at Sirhind

Drug cartel: 9 more in police net, 22 kg opium seized