PM Modi adopting vengeful attitude for questioning BJP on ‘conspiracy’ to scrap quotas: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad, May 1

Raising the pitch of his attack against BJP, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of adopting a vengeful attitude against him for questioning the saffron party over its alleged conspiracy to abolish reservations.

Addressing an election rally in Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency, he said a case has been registered against him in Delhi based on the complaint of the Union Home Ministry.

“I questioned BJP. When I did that, PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah resorted to a vengeful attitude and registered a case against me in Delhi,” he said.

Revanth Reddy was referring to Delhi Police summons issued him to join its probe on May 1 in connection with Home Minister Amit Shah’s ‘doctored’ video being circulated on social media.

He described the contest in the Lok Sabha elections as between “Telanana pride and Gujarat dominance”.

“You may think that coming from Gujarat, you can dominate Telangana,” said Revanth Reddy, who is also president of Congress in Telangana.

Pointing to PM Modi’s election campaign meeting in Telangana on Tuesday, he said he respects the PM but “Modi came to Telangana as a person from Gujarat and abused us”.

PM Modi did not talk about the steel plant, rail coach factory and other assurances made to Telangana in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 and also other requests made to Centre by the state government, he said.

“Modi was lying” when he said that his party did not conspire to change the Constitution, Revanth Reddy claimed.

Reacting to the case registered against him, he said, “You (Modi) come to my state and threaten the CM, but people of Telangana are not innocent... they won’t be scared...” “Khabardar (be mindful) PM ji, you may think that you can threaten by coming to Telangana. This is my place. This is my territory. You threaten me on my soil?”

Taking strong exception to Revanth Reddy’s comments that BJP would abolish reservations, President of party’s state unit Kishan Reddy demanded that the CM withdraw his remarks and tender an apology if he has any ethics.

Polling for the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana would be held on May 13.

