 PM Modi holds talks with Zelenskyy, Macron, Sunak on the sidelines of G7 Summit in Italy : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • PM Modi holds talks with Zelenskyy, Macron, Sunak on the sidelines of G7 Summit in Italy

PM Modi holds talks with Zelenskyy, Macron, Sunak on the sidelines of G7 Summit in Italy

Modi is attending the summit on the invitation of Italian President Georgia Meloni

PM Modi holds talks with Zelenskyy, Macron, Sunak on the sidelines of G7 Summit in Italy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held talks with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, French President Emmanuel Macron and his British counterpart Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of G7 Summit in Italy’s Apulia region.



PTI

Bari (Italy), June 14

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held talks with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, French President Emmanuel Macron and his British counterpart Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of G7 Summit in Italy’s Apulia region.

It is learnt that Ukrania’s Zelenskyy briefed Modi on various aspects of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Modi had met Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the previous G7 summit in Hiroshima in May last year as well.

India has been maintaining that the conflict in Ukraine must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

Modi and French President Macron discussed ways to further strengthen the strategic partnership, including in areas of defence, nuclear and space, and exchanged views on key global and regional issues.

The two leaders met in the southern resort town of Italy.

“Taking Strategic Partnership to new levels! PM @narendramodi met President @EmmanuelMacron of France on the sidelines of the 50th G7 Summit in Apulia, Italy,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

“The two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen the partnership including in areas of defence, nuclear, space, education, climate action, digital public infrastructure, critical technologies, connectivity and culture. They also exchanged views on key global and regional issues,” he wrote.

It is Prime Minister Modi’s first foreign trip after assuming office for a third time this month. The two leaders last met in January when the French President visited India to attend the 75th Republic Day of India.

PM Modi’s meeting with his British counterpart Sunak followed his talks with French President Macron. The two leaders greeted each other with a warm hug as they met on the sidelines of the 50th G7 Summit at the luxury resort of Borgo Egnazia in Apulia.

Modi reaffirmed his commitment to further strengthen the India-UK strategic partnership in the third term of the NDA government and reviewed the progress made in the ongoing FTA negotiations.

“It was a delight to meet PM @RishiSunak in Italy. I reiterated my commitment to further strengthen the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in the third term of the NDA Government,” Modi posted on X soon after their meeting.

“There is great scope to deepen ties in sectors like semiconductors, technology and trade. We also talked about further cementing ties in the defence sector,” Modi wrote.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal described the meeting between the two leaders as “fruitful.”        

“The two leaders took stock of bilateral relations in areas of defence and security, trade and economic collaboration, critical and high technology sectors and people to people connect. They discussed implementation of Roadmap 2030 and progress made in ongoing FTA negotiations,” Jaiswal posted on X.

Sunak and Modi last met in person at the G20 Summit in New Delhi last September, when they had agreed to accelerate the FTA talks with the hope of signing off before India’s general election.

However, the trade talks are now expected to resume only after a new UK government is elected on July 4.

The India-UK FTA negotiations, which opened in January 2022, are aimed at significantly enhancing bilateral trade – currently worth around 38.1 billion pounds a year as per official statistics from earlier this year.

Modi is attending the summit on the invitation of Italian President Georgia Meloni and will address an Outreach session on Artificial Intelligence, Energy, Africa and the Mediterranean alongside leaders of other invited countries and Pope Francis.

 

 

 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#England #Narendra Modi #Rishi Sunak #Zelenskyy


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Ammy Virk defends Diljit Dosanjh’s decision of keeping his marriage a secret, it’s about ‘keeping family safe'

2
Diaspora

Punjabi tadka in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to Indian delegation

3
Punjab

Ahead of Jalandhar West Assembly bypoll, Bhagwant Mann may shift to rented abode near Jalandhar Cantt

4
Trending

When you have Pakistani dad and Indian father-in-law to take to high-volatile India-Pakistan match together

5
Trending

US President Joe Biden’s faux pas at G7 Summit in Italy; ‘wanders off’ only to be pulled back by Italian PM Meloni

6
Business

RIL’s Jio gets space regulator’s nod to launch satellite internet

7
Trending

‘Meloni namaste karna sikh gayi’: Italian PM welcomes guests with ‘namaste’ at G7 Summit in Italy

8
Trending

“State of emergency” on Pakistan’s elimination from T20 World Cup

9
Punjab

Punjab hikes electricity rates; 10 to 12 paise per unit increase for domestic users, 15 paise per unit for industry

10
Haryana

Flights from Hisar to Chandigarh, 5 other destinations from August: Haryana CM Saini

Don't Miss

View All
Punjabi tadka at Indian restaurant in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to orders at G7 Summit
Diaspora

Punjabi tadka in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to Indian delegation

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man narrates chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy
Diaspora

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man's chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Sandhu’s fortunes
Chandigarh

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s fortunes

PUNJABI TADKA: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep and Kulwinder
Punjab

#PunjabiTadka: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

“Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho”: India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash
Trending

'Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho': India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable
Trending

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable

Rs 1 lakh for parking and Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, the money one will have to shell out to watch the thrill in T20 India-Pakistan match in US
Trending

Rs 1 lakh for parking, Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, money one will have to shell out to watch T20 India-Pakistan match in US

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral
Trending

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral

Top News

PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron discuss ways to further strengthen partnership

PM Modi holds talks with Zelenskyy, Macron, Sunak on the sidelines of G7 Summit in Italy

Modi is attending the summit on the invitation of Italian Pr...

Supreme Court seeks response of Centre, NTA on plea for CBI probe into ‘irregularities’ in NEET-UG

Supreme Court issues notices to Centre, NTA on petitions seeking CBI probe into 'irregularities' in NEET-UG; hearing on July 8

A Vacation Bench led by Justice Vikram Nath also issues noti...

Punjab hikes power rates; 10 to 12 paise per unit increase for domestic users, 15 paise per unit for industry

Punjab hikes electricity rates; 10 to 12 paise per unit increase for domestic users, 15 paise per unit for industry

Industry has been demanding relief but gets a shock with the...

IAF plane with 45 bodies of Indians takes off from Kuwait

IAF plane carrying bodies of 45 Indians killed in Kuwait fire lands in Kochi

One from Punjab and one from Haryana among dead

Punjab man who died in Kuwait fire tragedy was sole breadwinner of his family

Punjab man who died in Kuwait fire was sole breadwinner of his family

Hoshiarpur native Himat Rai was among those killed in a deva...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Gang of snatchers led by ‘US-return’ man busted

Amritsar: Gang of snatchers led by ‘US-return’ man busted

6 kiosks of migrants burnt, case registered; Aujla flays incident

Hold MC elections, clean up civic mess, BJP tells Punjab CM Mann

Hope for Ferozepur-Patti rail link revives after Ravneet Bittu’s elevation as MoS Railways

Farmers protest, want transformers replaced

Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Damdama Sahib

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

No free water, parking in Chandigarh as Purohit bins MC resolution

No free water, parking in Chandigarh as Banwarilal Purohit bins MC resolution

No double parking fee for outstation vehicles in Chandigarh

Won’t run unsold liquor vends, CITCO tells dept

Mohali: Student objects to assault on woman, stabbed

Finance Secy gets additional charge

Arvind Kejriwal’s bail plea to be heard on June 19

Delhi excise 'scam': Arvind Kejriwal’s bail plea to be heard on June 19

Swati Maliwal assault case: Delhi High Court seeks police stand on Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar’s bail plea

Two tankers seized for stealing water from Munak canal in Delhi

Atishi meets Kejriwal in Tihar over water crisis

Tanker mafia active in Haryana, Delhi Govt tells top court

Speeding truck crushes 16-year-old boy to death

Speeding truck crushes 16-year-old boy to death

DC orders registration of FIRs against people indulging in illegal mining in district

Jalandhar West by-election: Candidates can file nomination papers from June 14 to 21

Undeterred by extreme heat, workers of Pendu Mazdoor Union stage dharna at DAC

Despite daytime entry ban, heavy vehicles ply on city roads causing traffic hazards

17 injured as truck hits bus in Ludhiana

17 injured as truck hits bus in Ludhiana

Narrow escape for Doraha jeweller as bike-borne youth open fire at shop

Massive fire breaks out at MC godown

Weather in city likely to stay dry

Acting Tough : GLADA launches drive against illegal structures

High Court imposes ECG machine rider to quash criminal complaint

High Court imposes ECG machine rider to quash criminal complaint

Bike rams into parked car, rider dead