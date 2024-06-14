PM Modi holds talks with Zelenskyy, Macron, Sunak on the sidelines of G7 Summit in Italy

PTI

Bari (Italy), June 14

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held talks with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, French President Emmanuel Macron and his British counterpart Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of G7 Summit in Italy’s Apulia region.

It is learnt that Ukrania’s Zelenskyy briefed Modi on various aspects of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Modi had met Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the previous G7 summit in Hiroshima in May last year as well.

India has been maintaining that the conflict in Ukraine must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

Had a very productive meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. India is eager to further cement bilateral relations with Ukraine. Regarding the ongoing hostilities, reiterated that India believes in a human-centric approach and believes that the way to peace is through… pic.twitter.com/XOKA0AHYGs — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 14, 2024

Modi and French President Macron discussed ways to further strengthen the strategic partnership, including in areas of defence, nuclear and space, and exchanged views on key global and regional issues.

The two leaders met in the southern resort town of Italy.

“Taking Strategic Partnership to new levels! PM @narendramodi met President @EmmanuelMacron of France on the sidelines of the 50th G7 Summit in Apulia, Italy,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

Advancing India-France partnership!



PM @narendramodi and French President @EmmanuelMacron held a bilateral meeting in Italy on the sidelines of the G7 Summit. They discussed a wide range of issues, like increasing partnership in key areas like defence, AI, critical tech and… pic.twitter.com/w09PgGyFmi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 14, 2024

“The two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen the partnership including in areas of defence, nuclear, space, education, climate action, digital public infrastructure, critical technologies, connectivity and culture. They also exchanged views on key global and regional issues,” he wrote.

It is Prime Minister Modi’s first foreign trip after assuming office for a third time this month. The two leaders last met in January when the French President visited India to attend the 75th Republic Day of India.

PM Modi’s meeting with his British counterpart Sunak followed his talks with French President Macron. The two leaders greeted each other with a warm hug as they met on the sidelines of the 50th G7 Summit at the luxury resort of Borgo Egnazia in Apulia.

Modi reaffirmed his commitment to further strengthen the India-UK strategic partnership in the third term of the NDA government and reviewed the progress made in the ongoing FTA negotiations.

“It was a delight to meet PM @RishiSunak in Italy. I reiterated my commitment to further strengthen the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in the third term of the NDA Government,” Modi posted on X soon after their meeting.

“There is great scope to deepen ties in sectors like semiconductors, technology and trade. We also talked about further cementing ties in the defence sector,” Modi wrote.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal described the meeting between the two leaders as “fruitful.”

“The two leaders took stock of bilateral relations in areas of defence and security, trade and economic collaboration, critical and high technology sectors and people to people connect. They discussed implementation of Roadmap 2030 and progress made in ongoing FTA negotiations,” Jaiswal posted on X.

Enhancing India-UK cooperation!



PM @narendramodi and PM @RishiSunak of the UK held a bilateral meeting in Italy on the sidelines of the G7 Summit. They talked about the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, enhancing industrial cooperation in the defence sector, boosting… pic.twitter.com/ftSTBfo97M — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 14, 2024

Sunak and Modi last met in person at the G20 Summit in New Delhi last September, when they had agreed to accelerate the FTA talks with the hope of signing off before India’s general election.

However, the trade talks are now expected to resume only after a new UK government is elected on July 4.

The India-UK FTA negotiations, which opened in January 2022, are aimed at significantly enhancing bilateral trade – currently worth around 38.1 billion pounds a year as per official statistics from earlier this year.

Modi is attending the summit on the invitation of Italian President Georgia Meloni and will address an Outreach session on Artificial Intelligence, Energy, Africa and the Mediterranean alongside leaders of other invited countries and Pope Francis.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#England #Narendra Modi #Rishi Sunak #Zelenskyy