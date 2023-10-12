PM Modi arrives in Uttarakhand on daylong visit, offers prayers at Parvati Kund

PTI

Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand), October 12

PM Narendra Modi arrived here on Thursday, beginning his daylong visit to the border state with a darshan of the Adi Kailash peak, an abode of Lord Shiva, and a puja at Parvati Kund in Jolingkong.

Modi was received by CM Pushkar Singh Dhami at the ITBP helipad in Jolingkong. Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects and address a public meeting here during the visit.

Wearing a traditional tribal outfit complete with a white turban and an off-white 'ranga' (a robe like upper body garment), Modi performed an 'aarti' and blew the conch shell at the Shiva-Parvati temple situated along the banks of Parvati Kund in Jolingkong.

He was guided by local priests Virendra Kutiyal and Gopal Singh. He also sat in meditation briefly with folded hands in front of the Adi Kailash peak, also in Jolingkong.

Modi then proceeded to the border village of Gunji where he interacted with locals and security personnel, and attended an exhibition of local products like warm woollen clothes and artefacts. He was accompanied by Dhami and Chief Secretary S S Sandhu.

In the Gunji village, situated around 36 km down from Jolingkong, the prime minister was accorded a warm welcome by the people of the Rung tribe including women in their traditional attire.

After his programme at Gunji, the prime minister left for Jageshwar Dham, an ancient temple dedicated to lord Shiva in Almora district.

He reached Shaukiyathal helipad at 11.38 am and went by the road to Jageshwar Dham, about 15 km away.

After offering puja, parikrama around the jyotirlinga and meditation at Jageshwar Dham, the prime minister will have a lunch consisting of Kumaoni cuisines there.

After which he will return to Pithoragarh where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for development projects worth Rs 4,200 crore before addressing a public meeting at the S S Waldia Sports Stadium.

As he travels from the Naini Saini airport to the public meeting venue, cultural troupes from the Kumaon region will welcome the prime minister at several points of a renovated six-km road which has been decorated with murals and paintings.

#Narendra Modi #Uttarakhand