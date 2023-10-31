 PM Modi attends event marking culmination of Amrit Kalash Yatra : The Tribune India

  • India
  • PM Modi attends event marking culmination of Amrit Kalash Yatra

PM Modi attends event marking culmination of Amrit Kalash Yatra

The event also witnessed launch of Mera Yuva Bharat, which will help set focus of the government on youth-led development

PM Modi attends event marking culmination of Amrit Kalash Yatra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an event marking the culmination of the Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign, in New Delhi, October 31, 2023. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, October 31

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday offered soil into the Amrit Kalash at the Kartavya Path here during an event marking the culmination of the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign.

The Amrit Kalash contains soil brought from different parts of the country. Modi offered soil into the Amrit Kalash and then applied a ‘tilak’ on his forehead with the ‘mitti’.

Union ministers Amit Shah, G Kishan Reddy, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Anurag Thakur and Meenakshi Lekhi were also present at the event.

Later, Modi and other leaders, along with the spectators, also took the ‘Panch Pran’ pledge.

From Srinagar to Tirunelveli and from Sikkim to Surat, colours and soils of India merged on the Kartavya Path on Monday as people hailing from various parts of the country, dressed in traditional fineries, converged at the majestic boulevard to celebrate the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign.

Bearing Amrit Kalash with soil collected from houses, institutional grounds, and public places, hundreds of yatris, drawn from small to large blocks, came together and celebrated the cultural vibrancy of India while showcasing the spirit of unity in diversity.

Amrit Kalash Yatris from thousands of blocks of over 700 districts were present among the spectators during the event hosted at Vijay Chowk and Kartavya Path.

This event also witnessed the launch of an autonomous body -- Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat) -- which will help set the focus of the government on youth-led development and make the youths ‘active drivers’ of development.

“The aim of this autonomous body is to inspire youth to become community change agents and nation builders allowing them to act as the 'Yuva Setu' between the government and citizens,” the Union culture ministry earlier said.

It will also mark the culmination of the two-year-long campaign ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, which began on March 12, 2021, to celebrate 75 years of India's Independence.

‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ has since witnessed more than two lakh programmes organised throughout the country with enthusiastic public participation, it said.

Officials earlier said that the ‘Amrit Vatika’, which would come up along the Kartavya Path, would span about 12,000 square metres and would be completed in four to six months.

#Bharat #Narendra Modi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

German-Israeli woman, paraded naked by Hamas, found dead

2
Chandigarh

ED raids premises of Mohali's AAP MLA Kulwant Singh, other locations in drugs probe case

3
Himachal

Tax on tourist, commercial vehicles entering Himachal slashed up to 70%

4
Uttar Pradesh

On camera, retired IAS officer slaps woman as they fight over pet dog in a lift in Noida

5
Punjab

Man, sister-in-law shot dead in Punjab's Ropar

6
India

'Dear Modi sarkar, why are you doing this'; opposition leaders claim Apple warned them about their phones being hacked

7
World Cup 2023

Legendary Pak cricketer Inzamam steps down as chairman of selection committee amidst conflict of interest chatter

8
Delhi

ED summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal under PMLA in excise policy case on November 2

9
Haryana

Technical snag causes Army parachute to crash in Haryana's Yamunanagar; locals panic

10
Delhi

Delhi excise policy: ED summons CM Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on November 2; AAP hits out at BJP-led Centre

Don't Miss

View All
100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib in images
Amritsar

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, in images

‘Steal his boots’: Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah
World Cup 2023

'Steal his boots': Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs
Diaspora

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs

Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills
Punjab

Punjab: Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills

Bhogpur co-op sugar mill shows the way
Jalandhar

Generating electricity from stubble: Bhogpur co-op sugar mill in Jalandhar shows the way

On death row in Qatar, Navtej got Prez medal
Punjab

On death row in Qatar, former Indian Navy officer Captain Navtej Singh Gill got President medal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations
Himachal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes ~31 L from paddy straw
Punjab

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes Rs 31 lakh from paddy straw

Top News

Following allegations by MPs, govt asks Apple to join probe

Government asks Apple to join probe after Opposition MPs claim of receiving hacking attempt warning from iPhone maker

Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw puts ...

Can’t attribute threat notifications to any specific state-sponsored attacker: Apple on Opposition MPs’ claims

Can't attribute threat notifications to any specific state-sponsored attacker: Apple on Opposition MPs' claims

Says it is possible that some threat notifications may be fa...

‘Dear Modi sarkar, why are you doing this’: Politicians claim Apple warned them about their phones being hacked

'Dear Modi sarkar, why are you doing this'; opposition leaders claim Apple warned them about their phones being hacked

Opposition leaders claim they got alert from Apple about 'st...

ED raids Mohali’s AAP MLA Kulwant Singh, other locations in drugs probe case

ED raids premises of Mohali's AAP MLA Kulwant Singh, other locations in drugs probe case

Locations in Mohali, Amritsar and Ludhiana are being covered

Indian Air Force retires one more MiG 21 squadron

Indian Air Force retires one more MiG 21 squadron

IAF still operates two squadrons of MiG 21 which are schedul...


Cities

View All

Drone, 5-kg heroin seized from district, Tarn Taran areas

Drone, 5-kg heroin seized from district, Tarn Taran areas

Birth anniv of Guru Ramdas celebrated at Golden Temple with fervour, gaiety

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, in images

Farm fires: 43 more incidents reported, count touches 1,103

3-day cultural fest on Sikh general Hari Singh Nalwa concludes on vibrant note in Gurdaspur

48 hours on, police look for clues in market body head murder case

Bathinda: 48 hours on, police look for clues in market body head murder case

Bathinda: 15 buses plying sans permit impounded

ED raids Mohali’s AAP MLA Kulwant Singh, other locations in drugs probe case

ED raids premises of Mohali's AAP MLA Kulwant Singh, other locations in drugs probe case

Man, sister-in-law shot dead in Punjab's Ropar

Chandigarh’s sewage treatment capacity exceeds generation: Admn to NGT

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation nod to charging ports at parking lots

Appeal to Banwarilal Purohit: Ban upsets dealers, buyers; Chandigarh likely to review EV policy

Delhi's air quality in October worst since 2020

Delhi's air quality in October worst since 2020

Supreme Court asks Punjab, Haryana, Delhi to file affidavits on steps taken to control air pollution

There are apprehensions that ED will arrest Arvind Kejriwal on November 2: Atishi

ED summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal under PMLA in excise policy case on November 2

Youth participation in ‘Meri Maati’ shows deep connect with soil: Anurag Thakur

2 held for firing gunshots at man in Athaula village

2 held for firing gunshots at man in Athaula village

Mela Gadri Babeyan Da begins, tributes paid to writers

Couple found dead at rented accommodation in Gadaipur

Hockey meet: Indian Oil Mumbai log 2nd consecutive win, defeat IAF

Jalandhar district sees 60 fresh farm fire cases, count reaches 171

Rs 756-crore elevated highway in Ludhiana misses another deadline

Rs 756-crore elevated highway in Ludhiana misses another deadline

Mandeep Singh Sidhu on leave, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar to head Ludhiana police

53 fresh stubble burning cases reported, air remains ‘poor’

Preventing pollution in Buddha Dariya: Adopt zero liquid discharge system, govt urged

Road safety campaign yields results as mishap deaths dip in Punjab

Biker crushed to death by bus, driver booked

Biker crushed to death by bus, driver booked

Harbhajan Mann enthrals audience

Punjab hinterland bears brunt as farm fires rage

Research compiles 58 ‘neglected’ Punjabi texts

Judge visits jails, tells staff to resolve inmates’ issues