PM Modi back in action after spiritual break, focuses on 100-day plan

Reviews heatwave situation, seeks checks on forest fires

PM Narendra Modi chairs a meeting in New Delhi on Sunday. PTI



Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, June 2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today conducted several back-to-back meetings on diverse topics of governance, including the Union Government’s 100-day agenda as exit polls have predicted victory for the NDA in the Lok Sabha election.

The Prime Minister on Saturday returned after meditating at Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu for 45 hours. Sources said inputs from all key ministries had been taken regarding the 100-day agenda. Various ministries have been asked to submit their reports, proposals and ideas.

All these reports and plans were discussed in a brainstorming session. In the first phase, only the domains and ministries directly impacting people, like Finance, Agriculture, Women & Child, Home Affairs, etc., are being factored in. No strategic ministries such as the Defence or the External Affairs are currently focus of the agenda.

Also, review meetings were held on a wide range of topics. The first meeting today was the review of the situation in North-Eastern states after cyclone ‘Remal’. A separate meeting was held to review the preparations to observe World Environment Day at a larger scale.

Reviewing the heatwave situation and preparedness for monsoon, the PM instructed officials to continue proper drills for preventing and handling incidents of fire on a regular basis. In view of the recent fire incidents across the country, Modi wanted that fire and electrical safety audits of hospitals and other public places be conducted regularly.

In view of the forest fires in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, he instructed officials that regular drills be held for the maintenance of ‘fire line’ in forests. The PM was informed about the usefulness of the Van Agni portal in timely identification of forest fires and their management. The PM was briefed that as per an India Meteorological Department forecast, the heatwave was likely to continue in parts of Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

This year, the monsoon is likely to be normal and above normal in most parts of the country and below normal in parts of peninsular India, a government statement said.

The loss of lives and damage to houses and properties due to landslides and floods in Mizoram, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura was also discussed.

The PM said the Government of India would continue to extend full support to the states affected by the cyclone. He instructed the Ministry of Home Affairs to monitor the situation and review the matter regularly to extend necessary assistance for restoration.

Many senior officials from the PMO were also present.

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world.

