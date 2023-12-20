PM Modi calls up Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar; expresses pain at TMC member mimicking the latter

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 20

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called up Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to express pain at the suspended TMC member mimicking the latter and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi filming the act.

Dhankhar shared the update on his social media handle X.

"Received a telephone call from the Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi Ji. He expressed great pain over the abject theatrics of some Honourable MPs and that too in the sacred Parliament complex yesterday. He told me that he has been at the receiving end of such insults for twenty years and counting but the fact that it could happen to a Constitutional office like the Vice President of India and that too in the Parliament was unfortunate," said Dhankhar.

The VP said he told the PM that the antics of a few would not prevent him from performing his duty and upholding the principles enshrined in the Constitution.

"I am committed to those values from the bottom of my heart. None of the insults will make me change my path," the VP said.

Received a telephone call from the Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi Ji. He expressed great pain over the abject theatrics of some Honourable MPs and that too in the sacred Parliament complex yesterday. He told me that he has been at the receiving end of such insults for twenty… — Vice President of India (@VPIndia) December 20, 2023

The Union ministers have widely condemned the TMC member and Gandhi's actions. The Jat Association on Tuesday in a statement said it would avenge the insult heaped on Dhankhar, who had done the community proud.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu expressed dismay at the mimicry of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar by suspended TMC member Kalyan Banerjee and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's act of filming the same.

In a post on X, Murmu said elected members must express themselves within norms of dignity.

"I was dismayed to see the manner in which our respected Vice President was humiliated in the Parliament complex. Elected representatives must be free to express themselves, but their expression should be within the norms of dignity and courtesy. That has been the Parliamentary tradition we are proud of, and the People of India expect them to uphold it," she said.

Conveyed my deep concerns and anguish @VPIndia and Hon'ble Chairman, Rajyasabha about serious misdemeanor by Hon'ble MPs in Parliament complex demeaning and denigrating the constitutional office of Vice President. pic.twitter.com/LJY0SSUDb9

— Om Birla (@ombirlakota) December 20, 2023

I was dismayed to see the manner in which our respected Vice President was humiliated in the Parliament complex. Elected representatives must be free to express themselves, but their expression should be within the norms of dignity and courtesy. That has been the Parliamentary… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 20, 2023

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp.

#Congress #Jagdeep Dhankhar #Narendra Modi #Rahul Gandhi #Social Media